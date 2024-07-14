How to make your computer sleep with keyboard?

Do you often find yourself wishing there was a quicker way to put your computer to sleep? Well, good news! You can actually make your computer sleep with just a few simple keyboard shortcuts. This can be quite handy, especially if you want to save energy or protect your privacy quickly. In this article, we will discuss different ways to put your computer to sleep using only your keyboard.
Method 1: Using the Sleep Shortcut
The easiest and most common method to put your computer to sleep using the keyboard is by utilizing the sleep shortcut. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the Alt key on your keyboard.
2. While holding down the Alt key, press the F4 key once.
3. A dialog box will appear, displaying various options. Press the S key on your keyboard to choose the “Sleep” option.
4. Finally, press the Enter key to put your computer to sleep.
Method 2: Using the Power Button Shortcut
Another convenient way to make your computer sleep using the keyboard is by utilizing the power button shortcut. Follow these steps:
1. Ensure that your computer’s power settings are configured to put the system to sleep upon pressing the power button.
2. Press the Windows key on your keyboard to open the Start menu.
3. Use the arrow keys to navigate to the power button icon.
4. Once the power button icon is selected, press the Enter key to put your computer to sleep.
Method 3: Creating a Custom Shortcut
If you prefer a more personalized approach, you can create a custom shortcut to put your computer to sleep. Here’s how:
1. Right-click on an empty space on your desktop and select “New” from the context menu.
2. Choose “Shortcut” from the submenu.
3. In the “Type the location of the item” field, enter the following command:
rundll32.exe powrprof.dll,SetSuspendState 0,1,0.
4. Click “Next” and provide a name for your shortcut.
5. Click “Finish” to create the shortcut.
6. Once the shortcut is created, you can assign a keyboard shortcut to it by right-clicking on the shortcut file, selecting “Properties,” and navigating to the “Shortcut” tab. From there, click on the “Shortcut key” field and press the desired key combination to assign as your shortcut.
FAQs
1. Can I wake up my computer from sleep mode using only the keyboard?
Yes, you can wake up your computer from sleep mode by pressing any key on your keyboard or by clicking the mouse.
2. Is there any risk involved in putting my computer to sleep frequently?
No, putting your computer to sleep frequently does not pose any significant risk. However, it’s always a good practice to save your work before putting the computer to sleep.
3. Can I use these methods on both Windows and macOS?
Yes, these methods work on both Windows and macOS systems.
4. Are there any alternatives to putting my computer to sleep?
Yes, you can also hibernate your computer, which saves your current session to the hard drive and allows you to resume where you left off upon waking.
5. What is the difference between sleep mode and hibernate mode?
Sleep mode puts your computer into a low-power state while keeping your current session in memory, allowing for quick wake-up times. Hibernate mode saves your session to the hard drive and completely powers off your computer, resulting in a longer wake-up time but also saving more energy.
6. Can I enable sleep mode on my laptop?
Yes, sleep mode is available on both desktop computers and laptops.
7. Can I customize the power settings for sleep mode?
Yes, you can customize the power settings for sleep mode by going to the Control Panel or System Preferences and adjusting the sleep timer and other related settings.
8. What if my computer does not wake up from sleep mode?
If your computer does not wake up from sleep mode, you can try pressing and holding the power button for a few seconds to force a restart.
9. Can I put my computer to sleep through the command prompt?
Yes, you can put your computer to sleep through the command prompt by using the command
powercfg -hibernate off followed by
rundll32.exe powrprof.dll,SetSuspendState 0,1,0.
10. Will my computer continue downloading or running processes while in sleep mode?
No, sleep mode suspends all processes and network activity. However, you can configure your computer’s power settings to allow certain processes to continue running.
11. Can I schedule my computer to automatically sleep using the keyboard?
No, scheduling sleep mode is typically done through the operating system’s power settings, not directly through the keyboard.
12. Can I still receive notifications while my computer is in sleep mode?
No, sleep mode disables most system notifications. However, some devices or applications may have specific wake-up features for important notifications.