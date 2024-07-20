How to make yosemite bootable usb?

Are you planning to install or upgrade your Mac operating system to Yosemite? Creating a bootable USB drive can be a convenient and efficient method to install or reinstall Yosemite. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making a Yosemite bootable USB in a few simple steps.
Prerequisites
Before we begin, let’s ensure you have the following:
1. A USB flash drive with a storage capacity of at least 16GB.
2. A stable internet connection.
3. A Mac device running OS X Yosemite or later.
Step 1: Downloading Yosemite
To make a bootable USB drive, you first need to download the Yosemite installer from the Apple App Store. Follow these steps:
1. Open the App Store on your Mac.
2. Search for “Yosemite” in the search bar.
3. Click on the “Download” button to initiate the download.
Step 2: Formatting the USB Drive
To create a bootable USB drive, you need to prepare your USB drive by formatting it with the appropriate settings. Follow these steps:
- Insert the USB drive into an available USB port on your Mac.
- Open “Disk Utility” by searching for it in Spotlight or navigating to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Disk Utility.”
- Select the USB drive from the list of available drives on the left side of the window.
- Click on the “Erase” button at the top of the window.
- Provide a suitable name for your USB drive.
- Choose “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format type.
- Click on the “Erase” button to format the USB drive.
Step 3: Creating the Bootable USB Drive
Now that your USB drive is formatted, you can create a bootable USB drive using the Yosemite installer you downloaded earlier. Follow these steps:
1. Launch “Terminal” by searching for it in Spotlight or navigating to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Terminal.”
2. Copy and paste the following command into Terminal after adjusting the USB drive name and Yosemite installer path:
sudo /Applications/Install OS X Yosemite.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/USBdrive --applicationpath /Applications/Install OS X Yosemite.app --nointeraction
3. Press the “Enter” key on your keyboard to execute the command.
4. Terminal will prompt you to enter your administrator password. Enter your password and press “Enter” again.
5. The bootable USB creation process will begin. This may take some time, so be patient until it finishes.
Step 4: Finishing the Process
Once the bootable USB creation process is complete, you can safely eject the USB drive. Follow these steps:
1. Open “Disk Utility” again.
2. Select your USB drive from the left sidebar.
3. Click on the “Eject” button to safely remove the USB drive.
4. Your Yosemite bootable USB drive is now ready to use!
How to boot from the Yosemite bootable USB drive?
To boot your Mac from the Yosemite bootable USB drive, follow these steps:
1. Insert the USB drive into a USB port on your Mac.
2. Restart your Mac.
3. Hold down the “Option” key immediately upon hearing the startup chime.
4. From the startup menu, select the Yosemite bootable USB drive.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to install or upgrade to Yosemite.
Can I use a USB drive with less than 16GB of storage capacity?
No, you need a USB drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity to create a bootable Yosemite installer.
Is it necessary to format the USB drive?
Yes, formatting the USB drive erases all existing data and prepares it to be used as a bootable drive.
Do I need a stable internet connection to download Yosemite?
Yes, a stable internet connection is required to download the Yosemite installer from the Apple App Store.
Can I create a Yosemite bootable USB drive on Windows?
No, the process described in this article is specifically for Mac devices running OS X Yosemite or later. However, there are alternative methods available for creating a bootable Yosemite USB drive on a Windows PC.
Can I use this method to create a bootable USB drive for other macOS versions?
No, this method is specifically for creating a bootable USB drive for Yosemite. For other macOS versions, the process may differ.
Can I use this bootable USB drive on multiple Mac devices?
Yes, you can use the Yosemite bootable USB drive to install or upgrade Yosemite on multiple Mac devices.
What do I do if the Terminal command doesn’t work?
Make sure you have entered the command correctly and that the Yosemite installer is located in the Applications folder. If the problem persists, try restarting your Mac and attempting the process again.
Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive that meets the minimum storage capacity requirement as an alternative to a USB drive.
What if I encounter errors during the bootable USB creation process?
If you encounter any errors during the process, make sure your USB drive is properly formatted and that you have a stable internet connection. Restart your Mac and attempt the process again if the issue persists.
Creating a bootable Yosemite USB drive is a handy solution that allows you to easily install or reinstall Yosemite on your Mac devices. Follow this step-by-step guide, and you’ll be up and running with Yosemite in no time!