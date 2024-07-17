How to Make Windows Recognize USB Device?
Windows operating systems are designed to automatically recognize and install drivers for most USB devices. However, there are times when Windows might fail to recognize a plugged-in USB device. This can be frustrating, especially when you need the device to perform important tasks. Fortunately, there are several simple steps you can take to troubleshoot and resolve this issue.
1. Check Physical Connections
Ensure that the USB device is properly connected to the computer. Check both ends of the USB cable to ensure they are securely plugged in.
2. Try a Different USB Port
Sometimes, the USB port you are using may not be functioning correctly. Plug the USB device into a different USB port on your computer and see if Windows recognizes it.
3. Restart Your Computer
Sometimes, a simple system restart can fix any temporary issues that might be preventing Windows from recognizing the USB device. Restart your computer and check if the device appears.
4. Update USB Drivers
Outdated or corrupted USB drivers can cause recognition problems. Update the USB drivers on your computer by following these steps:
– Press Windows Key + X and select Device Manager.
– Expand the “Universal Serial Bus Controllers” section.
– Right-click on the USB device that is not recognized and select “Update Driver Software.”
– Choose the option to automatically search for updated driver software.
5. Uninstall USB Device
If updating the drivers didn’t work, try uninstalling the USB device from your computer and reinstalling it:
– Press Windows Key + X and select Device Manager.
– Expand the “Universal Serial Bus Controllers” section.
– Right-click on the USB device that is not recognized and select “Uninstall.”
– Restart your computer and let Windows reinstall the drivers automatically.
6. Disable USB Selective Suspend Setting
USB selective suspend is a feature that allows the computer to save power by putting USB devices into sleep mode. Disabling this setting might help Windows recognize the USB device:
– Press Windows Key + X and select Power Options.
– Click on “Change plan settings” next to your selected power plan.
– Click on “Change advanced power settings.”
– Expand the “USB Settings” section and set “USB selective suspend setting” to “Disabled.”
7. Update Windows
Keeping your Windows operating system up to date can help resolve many USB device recognition issues. Go to the Windows Update settings and check for any available updates.
8. Scan for Hardware Changes
Windows has a built-in hardware detection feature that can be used to recognize newly connected devices. Follow these steps to scan for hardware changes:
– Press Windows Key + X and select Device Manager.
– Click on “Action” in the Device Manager menu and select “Scan for hardware changes.”
9. Disable Power Management for USB Root Hubs
Disabling power management for USB Root Hubs can often resolve recognition issues:
– Press Windows Key + X and select Device Manager.
– Expand the “Universal Serial Bus Controllers” section.
– Right-click on each “USB Root Hub” and select “Properties.”
– Go to the “Power Management” tab and uncheck the option “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power” for each hub.
10. Update BIOS
In some cases, outdated or incompatible BIOS firmware can prevent Windows from recognizing USB devices. Visit your computer manufacturer’s website and check for any available BIOS updates.
11. Test the USB Device on Another Computer
To determine if the USB device itself is faulty, try plugging it into another computer. If it is not recognized on other computers as well, the device may be defective and requires repair or replacement.
12. Contact Device Manufacturer
If none of the above steps work, and the USB device is still not recognized by Windows, it is recommended to contact the manufacturer for further assistance or to seek warranty support.
How to Make Windows Recognize USB Device?
In conclusion, troubleshooting and resolving USB recognition issues on Windows can often be done through basic steps such as checking physical connections, trying different USB ports, updating drivers, disabling power management settings, and keeping the system up to date. However, if all else fails, seeking support from the device manufacturer is the best option to diagnose and resolve the problem.