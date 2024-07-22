How to Make Windows Open on a Specific Monitor
If you’re using multiple monitors with your Windows computer, you may have experienced the frustration of applications and windows opening on the wrong screen. Fortunately, there are several methods you can try to ensure that your windows and programs consistently open on the desired monitor. In this article, we’ll explore different techniques to make Windows open on a specific monitor and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to make Windows open on specific monitor?
**To make Windows open on a specific monitor, follow these steps:**
1. **Identify your monitors**: Begin by identifying the number of monitors connected to your computer and determine the order in which they are arranged.
2. **Open Display Settings**: Right-click an empty area on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
3. **Set your preferred monitor as the main display**: In the Display Settings window, locate the monitor you want to set as the main display and click on it. Scroll down and check the box that says, “Make this my main display.” Click “Apply” to save the changes.
4. **Rearrange display order**: If the main display is not the one you desire, you can rearrange the monitors by clicking and dragging each display to your desired order in the Display Settings window. Once you have the desired arrangement, click “Apply” to save the changes.
By following these steps, you can ensure that most applications will open on your main display. However, some programs might still open on a different monitor. In such cases, you can try the following additional methods:
FAQs:
1. How do I move a program to a specific monitor?
To move a program to a specific monitor, click and hold the window’s title bar, then drag it to the desired monitor.
2. Can I force a program to open on a specific monitor only?
Yes, you can use third-party software like DisplayFusion or Actual Multiple Monitors to force a program to open on a specific monitor.
3. Is there a keyboard shortcut to move a window to a different monitor?
Yes, you can press “Windows Key + Shift + Arrow Key” (Left or Right) to move a window between monitors.
4. What if some applications still don’t open on the desired monitor?
In such cases, you can try changing the compatibility settings of the application. Right-click the program’s shortcut or executable file, select “Properties,” go to the “Compatibility” tab, and check the box “Disable display scaling on high DPI settings.”
5. Can I specify monitor arrangements for multiple users?
Windows allows each user to have their own monitor arrangement settings, allowing you to define specific monitor settings for different users.
6. How do I set different wallpapers for each monitor?
You can use the built-in Personalization settings in Windows to set different wallpapers for each monitor. Right-click an image, select “Set as desktop background” and choose the desired monitor.
7. Are there any other third-party tools available to manage multi-monitor setups?
Yes, there are several other third-party tools available, such as Ultramon, MultiMonitor Tool, and Dual Monitor Tools, which offer additional customization options and features for multi-monitor setups.
8. Can I configure Windows to remember window positions on different monitors?
Yes, there are third-party applications like WindowPadX and DisplayFusion that allow you to save and restore window positions and sizes on different monitors.
9. How can I change the orientation of a specific monitor?
Open the Display Settings, select the monitor you want to modify, and under the “Orientation” dropdown menu, choose your preferred orientation (landscape, portrait, etc.).
10. Is there a way to open specific websites on a particular monitor?
Yes, you can use browser extensions like “Dual Monitor Tools” for Google Chrome or “Open in Sidebar” for Firefox to open specific websites on a designated monitor.
11. Can I set different screen resolutions for each monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the screen resolution independently for each monitor in the Display Settings. Click on the monitor you want to modify, scroll down to “Display resolution,” and select your desired resolution.
12. How can I disable Windows from rearranging open windows when disconnecting a monitor?
To prevent Windows from rearranging open windows when disconnecting a monitor, you can use third-party applications like DisplayFusion or Ultramon, or modify specific Windows Registry settings.