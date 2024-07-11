How to make Windows 11 bootable USB on ubuntu?

With the recent release of Windows 11, many users are eager to try out the new features and improvements it has to offer. One of the most convenient ways to install Windows 11 on a computer is by creating a bootable USB drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making a Windows 11 bootable USB on Ubuntu.
Requirements:
Before we dive into the steps, here are the requirements you need to meet:
1. A computer running Ubuntu operating system.
2. An ISO image of Windows 11.
3. A USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB.
Step 1: Downloading the Windows 11 ISO Image
To begin, you need to obtain the Windows 11 ISO image. You can download it from the official Microsoft website or any other trusted source. Make sure to select the version that aligns with the architecture of your computer (32-bit or 64-bit).
Step 2: Installing WoeUSB
To create a bootable USB drive on Ubuntu, we will use a tool called WoeUSB. Open a terminal by pressing Ctrl+Alt+T and run the following commands to install WoeUSB:
“`
sudo add-apt-repository universe
sudo apt update
sudo apt install woeusb
“`
Step 3: Formatting the USB Drive
Before proceeding, ensure your USB drive is properly formatted and has no important data, as the following process will erase all its contents. Open the “Disks” application from the Ubuntu Dash, select your USB drive, and click on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner. Choose “Format Disk” and follow the prompts to format it.
Step 4: Creating the Bootable USB Drive
Now, we can use WoeUSB to create the bootable USB drive for Windows 11. Run the following command in the terminal:
“`
sudo woeusb –device /path/to/windows11.iso /dev/sdX
“`
Replace “/path/to/windows11.iso” with the actual path to the downloaded Windows 11 ISO file, and “/dev/sdX” with the appropriate target device name of your USB drive (e.g., /dev/sdb). Make sure to select the correct target device to avoid overwriting your system drive.
How to make Windows 11 bootable USB on ubuntu?
To make a Windows 11 bootable USB on Ubuntu, follow these steps:
1. Download the Windows 11 ISO image from the official Microsoft website.
2. Install WoeUSB by running the provided commands in the terminal.
3. Format your USB drive using the “Disks” application.
4. Use WoeUSB to create the bootable USB drive by executing the provided command, replacing the paths and device names accordingly.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I use any version of Ubuntu to make a bootable USB for Windows 11?
Yes, you can use any version of Ubuntu to create the bootable USB.
2. Does the USB drive need to be empty?
Yes, the USB drive needs to be properly formatted and should not contain any important data, as it will be erased during the process.
3. How much capacity should the USB drive have?
A minimum capacity of 8GB is required for the USB drive.
4. Can I use WoeUSB to create bootable USB drives for other operating systems?
Yes, WoeUSB is a versatile tool that can be used to create bootable USB drives for various operating systems.
5. Can I use Rufus instead of WoeUSB?
Rufus is a Windows application and cannot be used directly on Ubuntu. However, you can use tools like WoeUSB or other alternatives available for Ubuntu.
6. Can I create a dual-boot configuration with Windows 11 and Ubuntu?
Yes, you can create a dual-boot configuration by installing Windows 11 alongside Ubuntu on the same computer.
7. How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive?
The time required to create a bootable USB drive depends on the speed of your system and the USB drive itself. It typically takes a few minutes.
8. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive to create a bootable disc for Windows 11.
9. What if the USB drive doesn’t appear as a target device?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly connected and detected by your system. You can try reconnecting the USB drive or using a different USB port.
10. Can I use this method to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10?
Yes, the same method can be used to create bootable USB drives for Windows 10 or other versions of Windows.
11. Can I reuse the USB drive for other purposes after creating a bootable USB?
Yes, after creating the bootable USB drive, you can format it again and use it for other purposes if needed.
12. What should I do if I encounter any errors during the process?
If you encounter any errors, double-check your steps, ensure that the ISO image is intact, and try again. You can also seek assistance from relevant forums and communities for troubleshooting.