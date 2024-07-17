How to make Windows 10 iso bootable usb?

If you are planning to reinstall your operating system or want to have a portable version of Windows 10, creating a bootable USB drive is the way to go. By following a few simple steps, you can create a Windows 10 ISO bootable USB and have the convenience of carrying your operating system with you wherever you go.
Materials Needed
Before we begin, make sure you have the following materials ready:
1. A USB Flash Drive: Choose a USB drive with a capacity of at least 8GB to accommodate the Windows 10 ISO file.
2. Windows 10 ISO File: Download an ISO file of Windows 10 from the official Microsoft website or through other legitimate sources.
Creating a Windows 10 ISO Bootable USB
To create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10, follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. **Download Rufus:** Begin by downloading and installing Rufus, which is a free and reliable tool for creating bootable USB drives. You can find Rufus on their official website.
2. **Insert Your USB Drive:** Insert the USB drive into an available USB port on your computer. It’s advisable to back up any data on your USB drive, as the process will erase all existing data.
3. **Launch Rufus:** Open the Rufus application that you downloaded, and you should see a user-friendly interface.
4. **Select Your USB Drive:** In Rufus, under the “Device” section, click on the drop-down menu and select your USB drive.
5. **Choose the Windows 10 ISO File:** Now, under the “Boot selection” section, click on the “Select” button and locate the Windows 10 ISO file you downloaded earlier.
6. **Configure Rufus Settings:** Leave all the Rufus settings as default, unless you have specific requirements. Rufus will usually detect the appropriate settings for creating a bootable USB drive automatically.
7. **Start the Process:** Once you have verified that all the settings are correct, click the “Start” button in Rufus to begin the process of creating a Windows 10 ISO bootable USB.
8. **Wait for Completion:** Rufus will now start formatting your USB drive and transferring the Windows 10 ISO file onto it. This process may take some time, so be patient and avoid disconnecting the USB drive.
9. **Boot from the USB Drive:** After Rufus has completed the process, you will have a bootable USB drive with Windows 10 ISO. Now, insert the USB drive into the computer where you want to install Windows 10, restart the computer, and enter the boot menu. Choose the USB drive as the boot device, and the Windows 10 installation process will begin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use a USB drive with less than 8GB capacity?
A1: No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with a capacity of at least 8GB to accommodate the Windows 10 ISO file.
Q2: Where can I download the Windows 10 ISO file?
A2: You can download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or other legitimate sources.
Q3: Can I use a different tool instead of Rufus to create a bootable USB?
A3: Yes, there are other tools available such as Windows USB/DVD Download Tool or UNetbootin. However, Rufus is a popular and reliable choice.
Q4: Can I use a USB drive with existing data?
A4: No, creating a bootable USB drive will erase all existing data on the drive.
Q5: Can I customize the Rufus settings?
A5: In most cases, the default settings in Rufus are appropriate. However, you can customize the settings if you have specific requirements.
Q6: How long does it take to create a Windows 10 ISO bootable USB?
A6: The time required can vary based on the speed of your USB drive, but the process usually takes a few minutes to complete.
Q7: Can I use the bootable USB drive on multiple computers?
A7: Yes, the bootable USB drive can be used on any compatible computer that supports booting from a USB device.
Q8: Can I use the bootable USB drive for purposes other than installing Windows 10?
A8: Yes, you can use the bootable USB drive to repair your operating system, access advanced recovery options, or perform troubleshooting tasks.
Q9: Can I use a different operating system to create a Windows 10 ISO bootable USB?
A9: Yes, you can use Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 11 to create a Windows 10 ISO bootable USB.
Q10: Can I create a bootable USB drive for older versions of Windows?
A10: Yes, the same process can be followed to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 7, Windows 8, and other older versions.
Q11: Do I need to activate Windows 10 after installing it from a bootable USB drive?
A11: Yes, you will need to activate Windows 10 using a valid license key after the installation process.
Q12: Can I use a Mac to create a Windows 10 ISO bootable USB?
A12: Yes, you can use third-party applications like Boot Camp Assistant or UNetbootin on a Mac to create a Windows 10 ISO bootable USB.