How to Make Windows 10 Bootable USB with Rufus?
If you need to install or reinstall Windows 10 on your computer, using a bootable USB drive can greatly simplify the process. Rufus is a popular tool that allows you to create bootable USB drives, including for Windows 10. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to make a Windows 10 bootable USB using Rufus. So, let’s get started!
Step 1: Download Rufus
To begin, you need to download Rufus onto your computer. Rufus is a lightweight and reliable application that can be downloaded for free from the official website. Simply visit rufus.ie and download the latest version.
Step 2: Prepare the Windows 10 ISO file
Next, you’ll need the Windows 10 ISO file. This file contains the installation files for Windows 10 and can be easily obtained from the Microsoft website. Download the ISO file for the version of Windows 10 you want to install and save it to a location on your computer.
Step 3: Launch Rufus and select the USB drive
Insert your USB drive into the computer and launch Rufus. Rufus will automatically detect the USB drive you have plugged in. Ensure that the correct USB drive is selected as the target device for creating the bootable USB.
Step 4: Choose the Windows 10 ISO
In Rufus, under the “Boot selection” section, click on the “Select” button. Navigate to the location where you saved the Windows 10 ISO file, select it, and click “Open.” Rufus will automatically populate the “Boot selection” field with the path to the ISO file.
Step 5: Configure Rufus settings
Now, you can configure the additional settings in Rufus. While most default settings should work fine, you may customize the options according to your preferences. However, it is generally recommended to leave the default settings unchanged if you’re unsure about them.
Step 6: Begin the bootable USB creation process
Double-check all the settings and ensure everything is set up correctly. Once you are ready, click on the “Start” button to begin creating the bootable USB drive. Rufus will warn you that all data on the selected USB drive will be destroyed during the process. Make sure you have backed up any important data before proceeding.
Step 7: Wait for Rufus to complete the process
Rufus will now start creating the bootable USB drive. The progress bar will indicate the status of the process. The time taken can vary depending on the speed of your USB drive and the system specifications. So, be patient and let Rufus complete its task.
Step 8: Use the bootable USB to install Windows 10
Once Rufus has finished creating the bootable USB drive, you can safely remove it from your computer. Insert the USB drive into the computer where you want to install Windows 10. Restart the computer and enter the boot menu or change the boot order in the BIOS settings to boot from the USB drive. Follow the Windows 10 installation instructions to complete the installation process.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use Rufus on a Mac?
No, Rufus is a Windows application and cannot be run directly on a Mac. However, you can use other similar tools like UNetbootin or Etcher for macOS.
2. Does creating a bootable USB using Rufus erase all data on the drive?
Yes, it is essential to note that creating a bootable USB drive with Rufus will erase all existing data on the drive. Make sure to back up any important files before starting the process.
3. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB for other operating systems?
Absolutely! Rufus is not limited to creating bootable USB drives for Windows 10. It supports various operating systems like Ubuntu, Fedora, and more.
4. Do I need a specific size of the USB drive for creating a bootable Windows 10 USB?
The recommended minimum size for the USB drive is 8GB. However, it is always advisable to use a USB drive with a larger capacity to ensure sufficient space for the installation files.
5. Do I need an internet connection to use Rufus?
No, Rufus does not require an active internet connection to create a bootable USB drive. It uses the Windows 10 ISO file saved on your computer to create the bootable USB.
6. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB from a physical Windows 10 installation disk?
Yes, Rufus can work with physical installation disks as well. Instead of selecting the ISO file in step 4, choose the disk source option and select your physical installation disk.
7. Can I cancel the Rufus process once it has started?
While it is possible to cancel the Rufus process, it is recommended to let the tool complete the process. Cancelling it abruptly may result in a non-bootable USB drive.
8. How can I update Rufus to the latest version?
To update Rufus to the latest version, you can simply visit the official Rufus website and download the new version. Install it over the existing one to update successfully.
9. Does Rufus work with older versions of Windows?
Yes, Rufus is compatible with a range of Windows operating systems, including Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10.
10. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB for UEFI systems?
Yes, Rufus fully supports creating bootable USB drives for UEFI systems, ensuring a smooth installation process on such systems.
11. Does Rufus create a multiboot USB drive?
Yes, Rufus has the capability to create a multiboot USB drive, allowing you to install and run multiple operating systems from a single USB drive.
12. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB for Windows on a Chromebook?
No, you cannot use Rufus on a Chromebook as it is designed specifically for Windows-based systems. However, you can explore other alternative methods to create a bootable USB for Windows on a Chromebook.