How to make Windows 10 bootable USB on ubuntu?

If you are using Ubuntu as your operating system but need to create a bootable USB drive for installing Windows 10 on another computer, you might be wondering how to accomplish this task. Fortunately, the process is not as complicated as it may seem. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to make a Windows 10 bootable USB on Ubuntu.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the process, you will need a few things:
1. A USB flash drive: Make sure it has enough capacity to hold the Windows 10 installation files. A minimum of 8GB is recommended.
2. Windows 10 ISO file: You can obtain this file from the official Microsoft website. Make sure you download the correct version and architecture (32-bit or 64-bit) for your needs.
3. USB installation creator: We will be using a tool called WoeUSB to create the bootable USB drive. You can install it on Ubuntu by following these commands in the terminal:
“`
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nilarimogard/webupd8
sudo apt update
sudo apt install woeusb
“`
Once you have these prerequisites in place, you can proceed with the following steps to create a Windows 10 bootable USB on Ubuntu.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Plug in your USB flash drive into a USB port on your Ubuntu machine.
2. Open the WoeUSB application. You can find it by searching for “WoeUSB” in the Ubuntu Dash or by opening the terminal and typing “woeusb” to launch it.
3. When the WoeUSB window appears, click on the **”…”** button next to the **”From a disc or image”** option.
4. Navigate to where you have stored your Windows 10 ISO file and select it. Then click on the **”Open”** button.
5. In the **”Target device”** section of the WoeUSB window, choose your USB flash drive from the drop-down menu.
6. Double-check that you have selected the correct USB drive, as all data on it will be erased during the creation process.
7. Verify that the **”Partition scheme”** is set to **”MBR”** and the **”Target system”** is set to **”NTFS”**. These are the default settings and should work for most cases.
8. Optionally, you can provide a new volume label for the USB drive in the **”Filesystem label”** field. This label will be visible when you plug the USB into another computer.
9. Once you have reviewed all the settings and made any necessary adjustments, click the **”Install”** button to start the process.
10. Depending on your system specifications and the size of the ISO file, the creation process may take some time. Please be patient and let it complete.
11. After the process finishes successfully, you will see a confirmation message. You can now safely close the WoeUSB application.
12. Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable Windows 10 USB drive on Ubuntu. You can now use this USB to install or repair Windows 10 on any computer that supports booting from a USB device.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use any USB flash drive to create a Windows 10 bootable USB?
A1: In most cases, any USB flash drive with enough capacity should work fine. However, using a USB 3.0 drive generally provides faster installation speeds.
Q2: Can I use a Windows 10 DVD instead of an ISO file?
A2: No, this guide specifically covers the process of creating a bootable USB using a Windows 10 ISO file. If you have a DVD, you will need a different approach.
Q3: Is it possible to create a Windows 10 bootable USB on a different Linux distribution?
A3: The steps provided in this guide are specifically tailored for Ubuntu. However, you may find similar tools or software available for other Linux distributions that can help you achieve the same result.
Q4: Can I create a bootable USB for Windows 7 or 8 using this method?
A4: Yes, the same method can be used to create a bootable USB for Windows 7 or 8. Simply replace the Windows 10 ISO file with the ISO file of the desired Windows version.
Q5: Do I need administrator privileges to create a bootable USB?
A5: Yes, you will need administrator or root privileges to install the WoeUSB tool and access the USB drive for creating a bootable USB.
Q6: Can I use the USB drive for other purposes after creating a bootable USB with it?
A6: No, the creation process of a bootable USB using WoeUSB will wipe all existing data on the USB drive. If you want to use the USB for other purposes, make sure to back up your data first.
Q7: Can I create a bootable USB on a virtual machine running Ubuntu?
A7: Yes, you can create a bootable USB using a virtual machine running Ubuntu. The process is the same as if you were using a physical Ubuntu machine.
Q8: Can I use Rufus instead of WoeUSB to create a Windows 10 bootable USB?
A8: WoeUSB is a Linux-specific tool designed for creating bootable USB drives for Windows installation. While Rufus is an excellent tool for creating bootable USBs, it is primarily intended for use on Windows machines.
Q9: Can I create a bootable USB on Ubuntu without using any third-party tools?
A9: While there may be ways to create a bootable USB without third-party tools, using a dedicated tool like WoeUSB simplifies the process and reduces the chance of errors.
Q10: Does the USB drive need to be formatted before creating a bootable USB?
A10: No, the WoeUSB tool will automatically format the USB drive during the process of creating a bootable USB, erasing any existing data.
Q11: Can I use this method to dual-boot Windows 10 and Ubuntu?
A11: No, this guide specifically covers creating a bootable USB for Windows 10 installation. Dual-booting Windows and Ubuntu requires a different process.
Q12: Is it possible to make the USB drive bootable for multiple Windows versions?
A12: No, a bootable USB drive can typically only have one Windows version at a time. If you need to install multiple Windows versions, you will need separate bootable USBs for each version.