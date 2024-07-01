**How to make weird symbols on keyboard?**
If you’ve ever wondered how to make those peculiar symbols and characters that you occasionally come across while browsing the internet, you’re not alone. These unusual symbols can add a touch of creativity, expressiveness, or even a hint of mystery to your online conversations. So, if you’re interested in learning how to make weird symbols on your keyboard, read on!
To start, you’ll want to make use of the “Alt” key on your keyboard. The Alt key, short for “alternate,” lets you access a range of special characters and symbols that aren’t typically displayed on your keyboard. By following a few simple steps, you’ll be able to jazz up your text in no time.
1. **How do I make a heart symbol on the keyboard?**
To make a heart symbol, simply hold down the Alt key while typing the numbers 3 and then release the Alt key. The result is the ♥ symbol.
2. **What is the key combination for a smiley face?**
To create a smiley face, hold the Alt key, press the number 1, and then release the Alt key. You now have ☺.
3. **How can I make a musical note symbol?**
To make a musical note symbol, hold down the Alt key, type 13, and then release the Alt key. You’ll end up with ♪.
4. **How can I make a peace sign symbol?**
To create a peace sign, hold the Alt key, press 9774, and then release Alt. Behold ✌!
5. **How do I make a ‘thumbs up’ symbol?**
Hold down the Alt key, type 128077 on the numerical keypad, and then release Alt. Voilà! You have a .
6. **What is the key combination for a ‘star’ symbol?**
To create a star symbol, hold down the Alt key, type 9733, and then release Alt. You’ll have a ★.
7. **How can I make an infinity symbol?**
To make an infinity symbol, hold the Alt key, type 236, and release the Alt key. Now you have the ∞ symbol.
8. **What is the key combination for a ‘copyright’ symbol?**
To create the copyright symbol, hold the Alt key, press 169, and then release the Alt key. You’ll get the © symbol.
9. **How can I make a micro symbol?**
Hold the Alt key, type 0181 on the numerical keypad, and then release Alt. You’ll end up with the µ symbol.
10. **What is the key combination for a degree symbol?**
To create a degree symbol, hold the Alt key, type 0176, and then release Alt. You’ll obtain the ° symbol.
11. **How can I make a fraction symbol?**
Hold the Alt key, type 8531 on the numerical keypad, and then release Alt. Now you have the ⅛ symbol.
12. **What is the key combination for a currency symbol?**
To create a currency symbol, hold the Alt key, type the respective number for the desired currency, and release Alt. For example, Alt + 36 gives you the $ symbol.
Now that you know how to unleash these peculiar symbols and characters using your keyboard’s Alt key, you can add a touch of uniqueness to your online conversations. Make sure to have fun exploring the wide array of symbols you can create using this method. Impress your friends and colleagues with those tiny, quirky characters that add a little something extra to your text.