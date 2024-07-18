How to make USB uefi bootable Windows 10?

How to Make a USB UEFI Bootable Windows 10
Windows 10 offers various ways to install or reinstall the operating system on your computer. One effective method is creating a USB UEFI bootable drive, which allows for a quick and convenient installation process. This article will guide you step-by-step on how to make a USB UEFI bootable Windows 10 drive and provide answers to frequently asked questions related to this topic.
**How to make a USB UEFI bootable Windows 10?**
To make a USB UEFI bootable Windows 10 drive, follow these steps:
1. Prepare a USB drive: First, ensure you have a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity.
2. Format the USB drive: Connect the USB drive to your computer and format it by right-clicking on the drive in File Explorer and selecting “Format.” Choose the FAT32 file system and select “Quick Format.”
3. Create bootable media: Download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website. Then, use a tool like Rufus or the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool to create a bootable USB drive using the ISO file. Ensure you select the UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) option during the process.
4. BIOS settings: Restart your computer and access the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) settings by pressing the appropriate key during startup (usually F2, F12, Esc, or Del).
5. Change boot order: In the BIOS settings, navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section and set the USB drive as the first boot option. Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings.
Once you have completed these steps, your USB drive will be UEFI bootable and ready for Windows 10 installation.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with a capacity of at least 8GB to ensure all necessary files are included.
2. Can I use any file system to format the USB drive?
No, it is important to use the FAT32 file system to create a UEFI bootable USB drive.
3. What is the advantage of UEFI bootable media?
UEFI bootable media allows for faster boot times, supports larger hard drives, and provides advanced security features compared to traditional BIOS.
4. Can I use a Mac to create a USB UEFI bootable Windows 10 drive?
Yes, steps may vary slightly, but you can use tools like Boot Camp Assistant or UNetbootin on a Mac to create a UEFI bootable USB drive.
5. What tool should I use to create a bootable USB drive?
Tools like Rufus, the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool, or third-party software like UNetbootin can be used to create a bootable USB drive.
6. Do I need to use the Windows 10 ISO file specifically for my computer’s architecture?
It is recommended to use the Windows 10 ISO file that corresponds to your computer’s architecture (32-bit or 64-bit).
7. Can I use an older version of Windows to create a UEFI bootable USB drive?
It is best to use the latest version of Windows, ideally Windows 10, to create a USB UEFI bootable drive.
8. Should I back up my data before installing Windows 10 from a USB drive?
Yes, it is always recommended to back up important data before performing any major installations or upgrades.
9. Can I use the same USB drive for other purposes after making it UEFI bootable?
Yes, after creating a UEFI bootable USB drive, you can format and use the USB drive for other storage purposes.
10. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple computers using the same USB drive?
Yes, as long as you have a valid license for each computer, you can use the same UEFI bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers.
11. Is it possible to convert a non-UEFI bootable USB drive to UEFI bootable?
No, you cannot convert a non-UEFI bootable USB drive to UEFI bootable. You need to create a new UEFI bootable USB drive from scratch.
12. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to create a UEFI bootable Windows 10 installation media?
Yes, you can also use a DVD to create a UEFI bootable Windows 10 installation media. The steps may differ, but most DVD burning software offers an option to create a bootable DVD from an ISO file.