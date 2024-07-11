How to make USB Mac bootable?

Making a USB drive bootable for your Mac can be extremely useful when you need to reinstall macOS, update your current operating system, or troubleshoot issues with your Mac. Luckily, the process is relatively straightforward. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to make a USB Mac bootable.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the steps, here are a few things you will need:
1. A USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity.
2. A Mac computer with an active internet connection.
3. A stable power source to ensure uninterrupted installation.
Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive
The first thing you need to do is prepare the USB drive so that it can be used to boot your Mac. Follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB flash drive to your Mac.
2. Launch the Disk Utility application by searching for it in Spotlight or locating it in the “Utilities” folder within the “Applications” folder.
3. In the Disk Utility window, select the USB drive from the left-hand sidebar.
4. Click on the “Erase” button at the top of the window.
5. Choose a desired name for your USB drive and select the “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” format.
6. Finally, click on the “Erase” button to format and prepare the USB drive.
Step 2: Download macOS
Now that your USB drive is ready, the next step is to download macOS. To do this:
1. Open the App Store on your Mac.
2. Search for the macOS version you want to download (e.g., macOS Big Sur).
3. Click on the “Download” button and wait for the download to complete.
Step 3: Create a Bootable USB Drive
Once the macOS download is complete, you can proceed to create a bootable USB drive using the downloaded macOS installer. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Open a Finder window and locate the downloaded macOS installer in the “Applications” folder or Launchpad.
2. Right-click on the installer and select “Show Package Contents.”
3. Open the “Contents” folder, followed by the “Resources” folder.
4. Look for a file named “createinstallmedia” and drag it to the Terminal application.
5. In the Terminal window, type “sudo” followed by a space.
6. Press the Spacebar once, then drag and drop the USB drive icon from the desktop onto the Terminal window.
7. Hit the Enter key on your keyboard and enter your admin password, if prompted.
**8. The Terminal will now start creating a bootable USB drive. This process may take a while, so be patient.**
9. Once the process is complete, you will see the message “Install media now available.”
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any USB drive to make a Mac bootable?
No, you need to make sure the USB drive has a minimum capacity of 16GB and is compatible with your Mac.
2. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive is formatted correctly and has enough storage space.
3. Can I create a bootable USB drive on a Windows computer?
No, the process requires a Mac computer due to the specific macOS installer requirements.
4. Should I back up my data before making a USB Mac bootable?
Yes, it is always recommended to back up your important data before performing any system-related tasks.
5. Can I use the bootable USB drive on multiple Macs?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB drive to install or upgrade macOS on multiple Mac computers.
6. Can I use the bootable USB drive to reinstall macOS without an internet connection?
Yes, the bootable USB drive contains the full macOS installer and can be used even without an internet connection.
7. How do I boot my Mac from the USB drive?
Restart your Mac and hold down the Option (⌥) key while it boots up. When the Startup Manager appears, select the USB drive as the startup disk.
8. Can I use the bootable USB drive to install an older version of macOS?
Yes, as long as the older version is compatible with your Mac model.
9. Can I use the bootable USB drive to recover data from a non-booting Mac?
Yes, booting from the USB drive allows you to access recovery options and potentially recover data from a non-booting Mac.
10. Will creating a bootable USB drive erase the contents of my USB drive?
Yes, creating a bootable USB drive requires formatting the drive, which will erase all existing data.
11. Can I reuse the USB drive after creating a bootable macOS installer?
Yes, once you have successfully created a bootable macOS installer, you can reformat the USB drive for other purposes.
12. Can I update the macOS version on the bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can update the macOS version on the bootable USB drive by simply re-creating it using the updated macOS installer.