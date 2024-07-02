How to Make USB Bootable for Windows 10?
If you are looking to install or reinstall Windows 10 on your computer, creating a bootable USB drive is a convenient and efficient method. A bootable USB allows you to quickly start the installation process and is especially helpful when you don’t have a DVD drive. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to make a USB bootable for Windows 10.
Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive
To begin, you must have a USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB. It’s crucial to note that all data on the USB drive will be erased during this process, so remember to back up any important files.
Step 2: Obtain Windows 10 ISO File
Next, you need to download the Windows 10 ISO file. This file contains the entire Windows 10 installation and can be obtained from the official Microsoft website. Ensure that you select the correct version and language for your needs.
Step 3: Formatting the USB Drive
To format the USB drive, insert it into your computer and open the File Explorer. Right-click on the USB drive and select the “Format” option. Choose the “FAT32” file system, give it a suitable name, and click on “Start” to initiate the formatting process.
Step 4: Create Bootable USB with Command Prompt
Open the Command Prompt by typing “cmd” in the Windows search bar and selecting the “Command Prompt” option. Once the Command Prompt window appears, type the following command:
diskpart
This command initiates the disk partitioning tool.
Step 5: Identify the USB Drive
To identify the USB drive within the Command Prompt, type the command:
list disk
A list of available disks will be displayed. Locate your USB drive by checking its size.
Step 6: Select the USB Drive
Once you have identified your USB drive, type the command:
select disk X
Replace “X” with the number corresponding to your USB drive from the previous list.
Step 7: Clean the USB Drive
To clean the USB drive, enter the command:
clean
This command erases all existing data on the USB drive.
Step 8: Create a Bootable Partition
To create a bootable partition, type the following commands one by one:
create partition primary
select partition 1
active
These commands create a primary partition and set it as active.
Step 9: Format the Partition
Format the newly created partition with the following command:
format fs=fat32 quick
This command quickly applies the FAT32 file system to the partition.
Step 10: Assign a Drive Letter
Assign a drive letter to the partition using the command:
assign letter=X
Replace “X” with any letter that is not already in use.
Step 11: Mount the Windows 10 ISO
Mount the Windows 10 ISO file using the following command:
exit
After exiting the disk partitioning tool, navigate to the folder containing your Windows 10 ISO file. Right-click on the ISO file and select the “Mount” option. The ISO file will now appear as a virtual DVD drive.
Step 12: Copy Windows 10 Files to USB Drive
With the ISO file mounted, copy all its contents to the USB drive. You can do this by selecting all files and folders, right-clicking, and choosing the “Copy” option. Then, navigate to your USB drive and right-click inside the open space, selecting the “Paste” option. This copies all Windows 10 installation files to your USB drive.
Now, your USB drive is bootable and ready for Windows 10 installation.
FAQs
Q1: Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB?
A1: No, the minimum requirement for creating a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 is 8GB.
Q2: Do I need to back up any data on the USB drive before formatting it?
A2: Yes, formatting erases all data on the USB drive, so it is important to backup any important files.
Q3: Can I use a different file system other than FAT32?
A3: No, FAT32 is the recommended file system for creating a bootable USB drive for Windows 10.
Q4: Can I create a bootable USB drive on a Mac?
A4: Yes, you can use third-party software like Boot Camp Assistant on Mac to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10.
Q5: Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive for Windows 10 installation?
A5: Yes, if your computer has a DVD drive, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive for Windows 10 installation.
Q6: Is it necessary to mount the Windows 10 ISO file?
A6: Yes, mounting the ISO file is essential to access the installation files required for Windows 10 installation.
Q7: Can I use a previously created bootable USB drive for Windows 10?
A7: Yes, if the USB drive contains the necessary Windows 10 installation files, it can be used again.
Q8: Can I create a bootable USB drive using a Chromebook?
A8: No, the Windows 10 bootable USB creation process requires either a Windows or Mac computer.
Q9: What do I do if the USB drive is not recognized by the Command Prompt?
A9: Ensure that you have properly connected the USB drive and try selecting a different USB port or restarting your computer.
Q10: Can I use a USB drive with existing partitions?
A10: It is recommended to use a USB drive without any existing partitions to avoid any potential issues during the bootable creation process.
Q11: Can I use a USB drive with a higher capacity than 8GB?
A11: Yes, you can use a USB drive with a higher capacity than 8GB.
Q12: Is it possible to create a bootable USB drive without using Command Prompt?
A12: Yes, there are several third-party tools available that provide a graphical user interface for creating a bootable USB drive for Windows 10.