How to make underscore on keyboard?

Underscores on a keyboard are commonly used to separate words or replace spaces in file names, usernames, or programming variables. If you’re wondering how to make an underscore on your keyboard, look no further! In this article, we will guide you through various ways to create an underscore symbol effortlessly.
How to make an underscore on a keyboard?
To make an underscore on your keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Locate the hyphen/minus key (-) on your keyboard.
2. Press and hold the Shift key on your keyboard.
3. While holding the Shift key, press the hyphen key (-).
4. Voila! You have successfully created an underscore symbol (_).
Now that you know how to make an underscore on a keyboard, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1. How can I make an underscore if my keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated minus key?
If your keyboard does not have a dedicated minus key, you can use the numeric keypad. Simply press and hold the Alt key, enter the ASCII code 95 using the numeric keys, and release the Alt key. This will produce the underscore symbol.
2. Can I use a different key combination to create an underscore?
No, the standard and most widely accepted way to create an underscore is by pressing Shift + hyphen/minus key.
3. How do I make multiple underscores at once?
To create multiple underscores, such as a line or series of underscores, you can simply hold the hyphen/minus key (-) for the desired length or copy and paste an existing underscore.
4. Does the method to make an underscore vary between different operating systems?
No, creating an underscore is consistent across various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
5. Can I use the on-screen keyboard to make an underscore?
Yes, if you prefer using the on-screen keyboard, you can find the hyphen/minus key (-) and hold Shift to display the underscore symbol.
6. Does the method to create an underscore differ on a laptop keyboard?
No, on a laptop keyboard, the process remains the same: press and hold Shift, then press the hyphen/minus key (-).
7. Can I remap a different key to create an underscore?
Yes, if you wish to remap a key to create an underscore, you can use third-party software or adjust keyboard settings in certain operating systems.
8. Is there an alternative symbol that can be used instead of an underscore?
While the underscore is the preferred symbol for word separation, you can also use a hyphen or a camel case format (firstLetterSecondWord) in some cases.
9. Why isn’t the underscore key working on my keyboard?
Ensure that your keyboard is functioning correctly, there are no physical obstructions beneath the key, and your keyboard language settings are configured properly. Consider checking for any software conflicts as well.
10. What is the history and origin of the underscore symbol?
The underscore symbol, also known as an understrike or low line, dates back to the typewriter era and was primarily used for underlining text. Over time, its purpose expanded to act as a word separator in computer-related applications.
11. Can I use an underscore in a web address (URL)?
Yes, an underscore can be used in a web address (URL), but it is generally recommended to use hyphens instead, as some older systems or browsers may have issues with interpreting underscores.
12. Do all programming languages allow the use of underscores?
Most programming languages allow the use of underscores in variable and function names; however, some languages have specific naming conventions or restrictions. It’s best to consult the documentation and guidelines of the programming language you’re working with.