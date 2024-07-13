How to make under desk keyboard tray?

If you spend long hours working at a desk, you know the value of an ergonomic setup. One crucial component of such a setup is an under desk keyboard tray. This useful accessory allows you to maintain proper posture and reduce strain on your wrists and arms. While you can purchase a ready-made keyboard tray, making your own is a cost-effective and customizable option. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making your own under desk keyboard tray.
Materials You’ll Need:
- Wooden board (preferably ¾ inch thick)
- Wood screws
- Drill
- Measuring tape
- Screwdriver
- Pencil
- Saw (circular or table saw)
Step-by-Step Instructions:
Follow these steps to create your own under desk keyboard tray:
1. Measure Your Desk:
Use a measuring tape to determine the width and depth of the area under your desk where you want to mount the keyboard tray. Make sure you have enough space for both your keyboard and mouse.
2. Cut the Wooden Board:
Using a saw, cut the wooden board according to the measurements taken in the previous step. Ensure that your board is at least an inch wider and deeper than your required dimensions to provide enough space to mount the tray and accommodate the sliding mechanism.
3. Design the Tray Shape:
Decide on the shape of your tray. A rectangular shape is the most common choice, but you can opt for rounded corners or any other design you prefer. Use a pencil to mark the shape on the board.
4. Cut the Tray Shape:
Using the saw, carefully cut along the marked lines to create the desired shape for your tray.
5. Sand the Edges:
Smooth the edges and corners of the tray using sandpaper. This ensures a clean and polished look while also preventing splinters.
6. Attach the Sliding Mechanism:
Position the wooden tray under your desk where you want it to be installed. Attach the sliding mechanism to the bottom of the desk using wood screws. Ensure that it is securely fastened.
7. Attach the Tray:
Place the wooden tray on the sliding mechanism and align it properly. Drill pilot holes through the tray into the sliding mechanism, and then secure the tray using wood screws.
8. Test the Tray:
Slide the tray in and out to ensure it moves smoothly without any obstructions. Make any necessary adjustments to ensure proper functionality.
9. Finish the Tray:
If desired, you can apply a coat of varnish or paint to the tray to enhance its appearance and protect the wood.
10. Organize the Cables:
Use cable management clips or adhesive cable holders to keep your keyboard and mouse cords tidy and prevent them from tangling.
By following these steps, you can create a personalized under desk keyboard tray that perfectly fits your needs and workspace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a different material instead of wood for the tray?
Yes, you can use materials like plastic or metal, but wood is commonly chosen for its durability and aesthetic appeal.
2. What tools do I need for making the keyboard tray?
You will need a measuring tape, saw, drill, screwdriver, and sandpaper.
3. How thick should the wooden board be?
A board with a thickness of ¾ inch is recommended for stability and durability.
4. Can I make a custom-shaped tray?
Absolutely! You can create a tray in any shape you desire, as long as it fits within the available space under your desk.
5. How do I attach the sliding mechanism to my desk?
Use wood screws to securely fasten the sliding mechanism to the bottom surface of your desk.
6. Can I adjust the tray’s height?
The height of the tray is determined by the distance between your desk and the sliding mechanism. Ensure the tray is at a comfortable height before securing it.
7. Is it necessary to sand the edges of the tray?
Sanding the edges avoids any sharp or rough surfaces that could potentially cause injury or discomfort during use.
8. How do I prevent the tray from sliding out too far?
You can install a stopper or adjust the sliding mechanism to limit the tray’s range of motion.
9. Can I add a wrist rest to the tray?
Yes, you can attach a wrist rest made of foam or gel to the front edge of your tray for added comfort.
10. What are the advantages of making my own keyboard tray?
Building your own tray allows for customization, cost savings, and the satisfaction of creating something tailored to your specific needs.
11. Is a keyboard tray suitable for all desk sizes?
Keyboard trays can be adapted for most desk sizes, although extremely small or irregularly shaped desks may pose challenges.
12. Can I use the keyboard tray for other purposes?
While primarily designed for keyboards, you can utilize the tray for other devices such as tablets or notepads, depending on its size and stability.
Now that you have the knowledge and steps to create your own under desk keyboard tray, enjoy the benefits of an ergonomic workspace and enhanced productivity!