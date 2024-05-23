How to make uefi bootable usb?

If you’re planning to install a new operating system or run diagnostics on your computer, creating a UEFI bootable USB can be incredibly convenient. The UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) is a modern replacement for the traditional BIOS firmware, and by creating a UEFI bootable USB, you can access the UEFI environment without having to rely on an installed operating system. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make a UEFI bootable USB.
The Prerequisites:
Before we dive into the process of creating a UEFI bootable USB, make sure you have the following:
1. A USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 8GB.
2. The installation files for your desired operating system or the diagnostic tools you plan to use.
3. A computer with UEFI firmware support.
The Steps to Create UEFI Bootable USB:
Now, let’s go through the process of making a UEFI bootable USB:
Step 1: Formatting the USB drive:
1. Insert the USB flash drive into your computer.
2. Open the Disk Management tool by pressing Windows Key + X and selecting “Disk Management.”
3. Locate your USB drive in the list of drives.
4. Right-click on the USB drive and select “Format.”
5. Choose the “FAT32” file system, and make sure the “Quick Format” box is checked.
6. Click “OK” to format the USB drive. Please note that formatting the drive will erase all existing data, so ensure you’ve backed up any important files.
Step 2: Create UEFI Bootable USB:
1. Download Rufus from the official website (https://rufus.ie) and install it on your computer.
2. Run Rufus and ensure your USB drive is selected under the “Device” section.
3. Under the “Boot selection” section, click on the “Select” button and browse to the location where you have the ISO file for your desired operating system or diagnostic tool.
4. Select the ISO file and click “Open” to load it into Rufus.
5. Rufus will automatically populate the remaining settings. However, ensure the “Partition scheme” is set to “GPT” (UEFI), and the “File system” is set to “FAT32.”
6. Optionally, you can provide a custom label for your USB drive to easily identify it.
7. Leave all other settings at their default values and click on the “Start” button.
8. Rufus will display a warning that all data on the USB drive will be destroyed. Confirm by clicking “OK” to proceed with the process.
9. Rufus will now begin creating the UEFI bootable USB. The process may take a few minutes, so be patient.
10. Once the process is complete, a green checkmark icon will appear next to “READY.”
11. Congratulations! You have successfully created a UEFI bootable USB.
FAQs:
1. What is UEFI?
UEFI, short for Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, is a modern firmware interface providing improved functionality compared to the traditional BIOS firmware.
2. Why would I need a UEFI bootable USB?
A UEFI bootable USB allows you to access the UEFI environment without relying on an installed operating system, making it useful for installation or troubleshooting purposes.
3. Can I use any USB flash drive to create a bootable UEFI USB?
Yes, you can use any USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 8GB to create a bootable UEFI USB.
4. Does creating a UEFI bootable USB erase all data on the USB?
Yes, the process of creating a UEFI bootable USB involves formatting the drive, which will erase all existing data. Make sure to back up any important files beforehand.
5. Is Rufus the only tool to create a UEFI bootable USB?
No, there are several other tools available, such as Etcher and WinToUSB, that can also be used for creating bootable UEFI USB drives.
6. Can I create a UEFI bootable USB on a Mac?
Yes, you can use Rufus or other similar tools on a Mac using third-party software like Parallels Desktop or Boot Camp.
7. Why do I need to select “GPT” (UEFI) as the partition scheme?
The GUID Partition Table (GPT) is suitable for UEFI systems and allows booting in UEFI mode. This partition scheme is necessary for UEFI compatibility.
8. Which file system should I choose while creating the UEFI bootable USB?
For UEFI bootable USB, you should choose the “FAT32” file system. UEFI does not support NTFS.
9. Can I create a UEFI bootable USB for any operating system?
Yes, you can create a UEFI bootable USB for any operating system that supports UEFI, such as Windows, Linux, or macOS.
10. Can I use the same UEFI bootable USB for multiple installations?
Yes, a UEFI bootable USB can be used for multiple installations, as long as the operating system is compatible with UEFI.
11. Can I use a UEFI bootable USB to update my firmware?
Yes, you can use a UEFI bootable USB to update your system’s firmware. However, ensure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully during the firmware update process.
12. How can I access the UEFI boot menu on my computer?
The method to access the UEFI boot menu varies depending on the manufacturer and model of your computer. Usually, you can access it by pressing a specific key (such as F2, F10, or Del) during the system startup. Refer to your computer’s manual or manufacturer’s website for specific instructions.