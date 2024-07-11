How to make uefi bootable USB using cmd?

If you are looking to create a UEFI bootable USB using CMD (Command Prompt), you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to create a bootable USB drive for UEFI systems using the CMD utility. So, let’s get started!
Before we begin, it is essential to note that this process will erase all data on the USB drive. Therefore, make sure to backup any important files before proceeding.
Prerequisites
To create a UEFI bootable USB using CMD, you will need the following:
1. A USB drive with sufficient storage capacity (at least 8GB is recommended).
2. A Windows installation ISO file or any other UEFI bootable ISO.
3. An administrative-level access to your computer.
Once you have these prerequisites ready, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Format the USB Drive
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer.
2. Open Command Prompt with administrative privileges. Right-click on the Start button and choose “Command Prompt (Admin).”
3. In the Command Prompt window, type `diskpart` and hit Enter.
4. Type `list disk` and press Enter to display the list of connected disks.
5. Identify your USB drive based on its size and note down its disk number.
6. Type `select disk X` (replace X with the disk number of your USB drive) and press Enter.
7. Type `clean` and hit Enter. This will clear all partitions and data on the USB drive.
8. Next, type `create partition primary` and press Enter. This command will create a primary partition on the USB drive.
9. Type `select partition 1` and hit Enter.
10. Now, type `format fs=fat32 quick` and press Enter. This will format the USB drive with the FAT32 file system quickly.
11. After the formatting is complete, type `active` and press Enter to make the partition active.
12. Finally, type `exit` to exit the diskpart utility.
Step 2: Create Bootable USB
1. In the Command Prompt window, navigate to the folder containing the ISO file by using the `cd` command (e.g., `cd C:Downloads`).
2. Type `diskpart` and hit Enter.
3. Again, type `list disk` to display the list of disks.
4. Identify your USB drive based on its size.
5. Type `select disk X` (replace X with the disk number of your USB drive) and press Enter.
6. Now, type `clean` and hit Enter to clear any previous data on the USB drive.
7. Type `create partition primary` and press Enter to create a partition on the USB drive.
8. Type `format fs=fat32 quick` and press Enter to format the partition with the FAT32 file system.
9. Type `assign` and hit Enter to assign a drive letter to the partition.
10. To make the USB drive bootable, type `active` and press Enter.
11. Finally, type `exit` to exit the diskpart utility.
Step 3: Copy ISO Contents
1. Make sure the USB drive is still connected to your computer.
2. Open File Explorer and navigate to the folder containing the ISO file.
3. Mount the ISO file by double-clicking on it, or you can extract its contents using archival software like 7-Zip.
4. Copy all the contents of the ISO file and paste them directly into the formatted USB drive.
Step 4: Enable UEFI Boot
1. Restart your computer and access the BIOS or UEFI settings.
2. Look for the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section in the BIOS menu.
3. Set the USB drive as the first boot option or prioritize UEFI boot over legacy boot.
4. Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings.
How to Make UEFI Bootable USB using CMD?
The process to create a UEFI bootable USB using CMD involves formatting the USB drive, creating a bootable partition, and copying the ISO contents to the drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any size USB drive to create a UEFI bootable USB?
Yes, as long as the USB drive has sufficient storage capacity to accommodate the ISO file and other data.
2. Can I format the USB drive using a graphical interface instead of CMD?
Certainly! You can use tools like Disk Management or third-party software to format the USB drive with the FAT32 file system.
3. Do I need administrative privileges to create a UEFI bootable USB using CMD?
Yes, you need administrative privileges to access the diskpart utility and perform disk-related operations.
4. Can I create a UEFI bootable USB on a Mac?
The process described in this article is for Windows users. However, you can use similar terminal commands in macOS to create a UEFI bootable USB.
5. Will creating a UEFI bootable USB erase all the data on my USB drive?
Yes, formatting the USB drive as part of the bootable process will delete all existing data. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
6. Can I use this method with non-Windows ISO files?
Yes, you can create a UEFI bootable USB using CMD with any UEFI bootable ISO, not limited to Windows.
7. What if my computer doesn’t have the “Command Prompt (Admin)” option?
In that case, you can open Command Prompt as an administrator by searching for “cmd” in the Start menu, right-clicking on Command Prompt, and selecting “Run as administrator.”
8. Can I use other file systems like NTFS instead of FAT32?
Unfortunately, UEFI booting requires FAT32 file system on the USB drive. NTFS is only usable for legacy BIOS booting.
9. Is there a graphical tool available for creating a UEFI bootable USB?
Yes, there are several third-party tools like Rufus and WinToUSB that offer a user-friendly interface to create UEFI bootable USB drives.
10. Can I create multiple bootable partitions on the USB drive?
No, the CMD method described in this article creates a single bootable partition on the USB drive.
11. Can I use this UEFI bootable USB to install Windows on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB to install Windows on multiple computers with UEFI support.
12. How do I remove the bootable partition from the USB drive?
To remove the bootable partition, you can use diskpart or any other partition management software to delete the partition and recreate it. This will erase all data on the USB drive, so remember to backup your files.