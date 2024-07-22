How to make ubuntu bootable USB in Windows 10?

Whether you are a Linux enthusiast, software developer, or someone who wants to explore a new operating system, creating a bootable USB drive can be incredibly handy. With a bootable USB, you can install Ubuntu on your computer and experience the power and versatility of this popular Linux distribution. In this guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of making an Ubuntu bootable USB in Windows 10.
Requirements
Before we dive into the process, let’s go over the prerequisites:
- A USB flash drive with at least 4GB of storage capacity
- A Windows 10 computer with an internet connection
- An Ubuntu ISO file – this can be downloaded from the official Ubuntu website
- The Rufus tool – a free and open-source application for creating bootable USB drives
The Step-by-Step Process
Now, let’s get to the main question – How to make an Ubuntu bootable USB in Windows 10. Follow these steps:
- Download and Install Rufus: Visit the official Rufus website and download the latest version of the tool. Once downloaded, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install Rufus on your Windows 10 computer.
- Connect the USB Drive: Insert your USB flash drive into an available USB port on your computer. Make sure the drive is empty or doesn’t contain any important data, as creating a bootable USB will erase all existing data.
- Launch Rufus: Open Rufus by double-clicking on the desktop shortcut or launching it from the Start menu.
- Select the USB Drive: In Rufus, the USB drive should be automatically detected and selected. If it isn’t, click on the drop-down menu under the “Device” section and choose your USB drive.
- Choose the Ubuntu ISO File: Now, click on the “Select” button next to the “Boot selection” field and navigate to the location where you have stored the downloaded Ubuntu ISO file. Select the file and click “Open”.
- Configure Rufus Settings: Leave the other settings as default, unless you have specific requirements. It’s recommendable to keep the partition scheme as “MBR” and the file system as “FAT32”.
- Create the Bootable USB: Click on the “Start” button to initiate the process of creating the bootable USB drive. Rufus may display a warning that all data on the USB will be destroyed. Make sure you have backed up any important files. Click “OK” to proceed.
- Wait for the Process to Complete: Rufus will now start formatting the USB drive and copying the Ubuntu ISO files onto it. The process may take some time depending on the speed of your USB and computer.
- Boot from the USB Drive: Once Rufus completes the process, you will have a bootable Ubuntu USB drive. Restart your computer and enter the BIOS settings by pressing the appropriate key during startup. In the BIOS settings, configure your computer to boot from the USB drive. Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings.
- Install Ubuntu: With the bootable USB drive inserted, your computer will now start the Ubuntu installation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to install Ubuntu according to your preferences.
- Eject the USB Drive: After successfully installing Ubuntu, make sure to safely eject the USB drive from your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any USB flash drive to create a bootable Ubuntu USB?
Yes, you can use any USB flash drive as long as it has a sufficient storage capacity, typically 4GB or more.
2. How long does it take to create a bootable Ubuntu USB using Rufus?
The time required to create a bootable Ubuntu USB using Rufus can vary depending on the speed of your computer and USB drive. It generally takes a few minutes.
3. Do I need to download the Ubuntu ISO file separately?
Yes, you will need to download the Ubuntu ISO file from the official Ubuntu website or a trusted source before starting the process.
4. Can I use Rufus to create bootable USB drives for other Linux distributions?
Yes, Rufus supports creating bootable USB drives for various Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Fedora, and many others.
5. Will creating a bootable USB drive delete all the data on my USB?
Yes, the process of creating a bootable USB erases all existing data on the USB drive. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
6. Can I use Rufus on older versions of Windows?
Yes, Rufus is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10.
7. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to install Ubuntu?
Yes, you can create a bootable DVD using the Ubuntu ISO file and install Ubuntu from it. However, the process differs from creating a bootable USB.
8. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive with sufficient storage capacity to create a bootable Ubuntu drive.
9. Do I need an active internet connection to create a bootable Ubuntu USB using Rufus?
No, an active internet connection is not required to create a bootable Ubuntu USB using Rufus. However, you will need an internet connection to download the Ubuntu ISO file.
10. Can I use Rufus on a Mac computer?
No, Rufus is a Windows-only application. However, there are alternative tools like Etcher that you can use on a Mac to create a bootable Ubuntu USB drive.
11. Can I use the same bootable USB drive to install Ubuntu on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB drive to install Ubuntu on multiple computers.
12. What should I do if Rufus doesn’t detect my USB drive?
If Rufus doesn’t detect your USB drive, try reconnecting it or using a different USB port. If the issue persists, ensure that your USB drive is functioning properly and consult Rufus support resources for further assistance.