How to Make the External Monitor as Primary Mac?
If you have an external monitor connected to your Mac and want to set it as your primary display, you can easily do so by following a few simple steps. Setting your external monitor as the primary display allows you to enjoy a larger screen experience, better visibility, and improved productivity. Let’s dive into the steps to make your external monitor the primary display on your Mac.
1. Connect your external monitor to your Mac: Begin by connecting your external monitor to your Mac using the appropriate cable or adapter. Ensure that the monitor is powered on and functioning properly.
2. Open System Preferences: Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
3. Select Displays: Within the System Preferences menu, locate and click on the “Displays” icon.
4. Identify the external monitor: You will now see a window displaying information about your monitors. The primary monitor will be denoted by a white menu bar at the top. Identify your external monitor in the display arrangement.
5. Drag the white menu bar: Click and drag the white menu bar from your primary monitor to the external monitor. The position of the menu bar indicates the primary display. In this case, by moving it to the external monitor, you are setting it as the primary display.
**How to make the external monitor as primary mac?** By dragging the white menu bar from your primary monitor to the external monitor in the “Displays” menu of System Preferences.
Now that you know how to make your external monitor the primary display on your Mac, let’s address some related FAQs:
FAQs
1. Can I use my MacBook lid-closed with an external monitor?
Yes, you can use your MacBook with the lid closed by connecting an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse.
2. Can I have different backgrounds on my primary and secondary display?
Yes, you can have different backgrounds on each display. Simply open the “Desktop & Screen Saver” preferences and select different wallpapers for each display.
3. How can I adjust the resolution of my external monitor?
To adjust the resolution of your external monitor, go to System Preferences > Displays > Display and select the desired resolution from the dropdown menu.
4. Can I arrange the position of my external monitor?
Yes, after selecting “Displays” in System Preferences, you can rearrange the position of your monitors by dragging them within the display arrangement window.
5. Can I mirror my MacBook screen on the external monitor?
Yes, you can mirror the contents of your MacBook screen on the external monitor by selecting the “Mirror Displays” option in the Displays preferences.
6. How do I switch between the primary and secondary display?
To switch between the primary and secondary display, simply drag the white menu bar from one display to another within the “Displays” preferences.
7. Can I use multiple external monitors with my Mac?
Yes, Macs support multiple external monitors. Connect each monitor and set them up as separate displays in the “Displays” preferences.
8. Can I use the external monitor exclusively without using the MacBook screen?
Yes, you can use the external monitor exclusively by closing the MacBook lid or disconnecting it and using only the external monitor as the primary display.
9. Why is my external monitor not displaying anything?
Ensure that the monitor is properly connected to your Mac and powered on. Try restarting your Mac or checking the display settings in the “Displays” preferences.
10. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to switch displays?
Yes, pressing Command + F1 on your keyboard will quickly toggle between using your laptop screen or an external monitor as the primary display.
11. Can I adjust the brightness of my external monitor?
It depends on the model of your external monitor. Some monitors allow brightness adjustments directly on the monitor, while others may require adjustments through the “Displays” preferences.
12. How can I disconnect the external monitor from my Mac?
To disconnect the external monitor from your Mac, simply unplug the cable connecting it to your Mac or turn off the monitor if it has its power switch.
Now that you’re familiar with setting up your external monitor as the primary display and addressing some common FAQs, you can enjoy an enhanced Mac experience with an extended workspace.