How to make star in keyboard?

Have you ever wondered how to make a star symbol on your keyboard? Whether you’re designing a document, typing a social media post, or just want to add a creative touch to your text, creating a star symbol can be quite fun. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making a star on your keyboard.
How to Make a Star Symbol on Your Keyboard
To make a star symbol on your keyboard, follow these simple steps:
- Locate and open the document or text editor where you want to add the star symbol.
- Place your cursor at the position where you want to insert the star symbol.
- Ensure that your numeric keypad is activated. If not, press “Num Lock” on your keyboard.
- Press and hold the “Alt” key on your keyboard.
- While holding down the “Alt” key, type “9733” using the numeric keypad.
- Release the “Alt” key, and voila! You have successfully created a star symbol (*) on your keyboard.
Using this method, you can easily insert a star symbol in various applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Google Docs, or even while typing a post on social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I make a star symbol using the character map?
To make a star symbol using the character map on Windows, press the “Windows key” + “R” to open the Run dialog, type “charmap” and press “Enter.” In the Character Map window, find the star symbol and click on it to select. Then, click on the “Copy” button and paste the star symbol into your desired location.
2. Can I create a star symbol using keyboard shortcuts?
No, there are no specific keyboard shortcuts in standard keyboard layouts to create a star symbol directly. However, you can use the Alt code method mentioned above to insert a star symbol.
3. What is the Alt code for a solid star symbol?
The Alt code for a solid star symbol (★) is “9734”. Holding down the “Alt” key, type “9734” using the numeric keypad, and release the “Alt” key to create the symbol.
4. Is it possible to make a star symbol on a laptop without a numeric keypad?
Yes, you can create a star symbol on a laptop without a numeric keypad by using the virtual keyboard built into your operating system or by copying and pasting the star symbol from character maps or websites.
5. How can I add a star symbol on a Mac computer?
On a Mac computer, you can insert a black star symbol (★) by pressing the “Option” key + “Shift” key + “8”. For a white star symbol (☆), press the “Option” key + “8”.
6. Are there different star symbols available?
Yes, there are various star symbols that you can create, such as solid stars (★), hollow stars (☆), eight-pointed stars (✴), and many more. Explore the character map or other symbol libraries to find the star symbol you want.
7. Can I change the size or color of the star symbol?
The size and color of the star symbol are usually determined by the formatting options available in the application you are using. You can change the font size, font color, or apply other formatting styles to modify the appearance of the star symbol.
8. Is it possible to create a star symbol in HTML?
Yes, you can create a star symbol in HTML by using the entity code ★ for a solid star and ☆ for a hollow star.
9. How do I make a star symbol on a mobile device?
To make a star symbol on a mobile device, you can either install a keyboard app that offers star symbols or copy and paste the star symbol from the web or other applications.
10. Can I make a star symbol in Photoshop or other graphic design software?
Yes, you can create a star symbol in graphic design software such as Photoshop by using the shape tools or by importing star symbols from various symbol libraries available within the program.
11. Where else can I use star symbols?
Star symbols can be used in various contexts, including graphic design projects, educational materials, astrological charts, rating systems, or simply to add a decorative touch to your text.
12. Are there any other ways to create a star symbol?
Yes, apart from the Alt code method, you can use software-specific methods like keyboard shortcuts in certain applications or install plugins or add-ons that offer easy access to star symbols.
Now that you know how to create a star symbol on your keyboard, feel free to add a touch of sparkle to your text wherever you please! Enjoy exploring the creative possibilities that star symbols offer.