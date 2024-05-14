**How to make SSD faster Windows 10?**
Solid-state drives (SSD) provide a significant speed boost for any system, but there are several optimizations you can implement to make your SSD even faster on a Windows 10 computer. By following these tips, you’ll be able to unleash the full potential of your SSD and enhance the overall performance of your system.
1. Enable TRIM
Enable TRIM, a Windows feature that allows the operating system to inform the SSD which blocks of data are no longer in use, thus improving its write performance and lifespan.
2. Update your SSD firmware
Check if there are any firmware updates available for your SSD and install them. Firmware updates often include performance enhancements and bug fixes that can make your SSD run faster.
3. Optimize power settings
Adjust your power settings to ensure your SSD operates at its peak performance. Go to the Control Panel, select “Power Options,” and choose the “High Performance” plan. This prevents your SSD from entering low-power modes that may reduce its speed.
4. Disable unnecessary startup programs
Prevent unnecessary programs from launching at startup as they can consume valuable system resources and slow down your SSD. Open the Task Manager, navigate to the “Startup” tab, and disable programs you don’t require immediately.
5. Keep your SSD clean and organized
Regularly clean up your SSD by removing temporary files, junk files, and unwanted applications. Use the built-in Disk Cleanup tool or third-party software to keep your system clutter-free and maintain a faster SSD performance.
6. Disable indexing
By disabling indexing on your SSD, you can reduce unnecessary write operations, which can enhance its speed. Right-click on your SSD drive in File Explorer, select “Properties,” and deselect the checkbox that says “Allow files on this drive to have contents indexed.”
7. Enable AHCI mode
If your SSD is not configured in AHCI (Advanced Host Controller Interface) mode, you might experience slower performance. To enable AHCI mode, you need to access your computer’s BIOS settings and make the necessary changes. Consult your motherboard’s manual for instructions.
8. Upgrade your storage controller driver
Ensure that you have the latest storage controller driver installed on your computer. Outdated or generic drivers may limit the performance of your SSD. Visit the manufacturer’s website or use Windows Update to obtain the most recent driver version.
9. Disable Superfetch and Prefetch
Disabling the Superfetch and Prefetch services can prevent unnecessary disk activity and boost your SSD’s speed. Open the Run dialog (Win + R), type “services.msc,” locate Superfetch and Prefetch in the list, right-click on each service, and select “Properties.” Set the startup type to “Disabled” for both services.
10. Enable write caching
Enabling write caching can enhance your SSD’s write performance. Open the Device Manager, expand the “Disk Drives” section, right-click on your SSD, select “Properties,” switch to the “Policies” tab, and enable the “Enable write caching on this device” option.
11. Disable automatic defragmentation
Unlike traditional hard drives, SSDs don’t benefit from defragmentation and it can even reduce their lifespan. Disable automatic defragmentation for your SSD by opening the disk defragmenter tool, unchecking your SSD drive, and clicking “OK.”
12. Monitor your SSD’s health
Regularly monitor your SSD’s health status using specialized software provided by the manufacturer. This will help you identify any potential problems and take appropriate action to maintain its optimal performance.
By following these steps, you can make your SSD faster on Windows 10 and enjoy faster boot times, quicker application launches, and improved overall system responsiveness. Maximize your SSD’s potential and take your computing experience to the next level.