How to make RAM ladoo at home?

If you’re looking to indulge in a traditional and flavorful Indian sweet, RAM ladoo is the perfect choice. RAM ladoo, also known as lentil fritters, is a popular street food in North India. Made using yellow split peas or chana dal, these crispy and savory balls are a delight to the taste buds. Let’s explore the simple steps to make RAM ladoo at home!
Ingredients:
– 1 cup yellow split peas (chana dal)
– 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped
– 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1/2 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)
– Salt to taste
– Oil for deep frying
– Chopped coriander leaves for garnish
– Tamarind Chutney and Green Chutney for serving
Instructions:
1. Soak the Chana Dal: Wash the yellow split peas thoroughly and soak them in water for 3-4 hours.
2. Grinding the Dal: After soaking, drain the water and transfer the dal to a blender. Grind it to a coarse paste without adding any water.
3. Preparing the Batter: Take the ground dal in a mixing bowl and add chopped green chilies, grated ginger, cumin seeds, asafoetida, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients thoroughly.
4. Shaping the Ladoos: Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into small round balls using your hands. Repeat the process until all the mixture is used.
5. Deep Frying: Heat oil in a deep frying pan on medium flame. Once the oil is hot, gently drop a few ladoos into the oil and fry them until they turn golden brown. Ensure that the Ladoos are cooked evenly from all sides. Repeat this step with the remaining ladoos.
6. Drain and Garnish: Remove the fried ladoos from the oil using a slotted spoon and drain excess oil on a paper towel. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
Serve the delicious RAM ladoo hot with tamarind chutney and green chutney for an authentic flavor.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q: Can I use any other lentil instead of yellow split peas?
A: Yellow split peas are traditionally used for RAM ladoo, as they lend a unique flavor and texture to the dish. However, you can experiment with other lentils like split chickpeas (chana dal) or split green gram (moong dal) if desired.
Q: How long does it take to soak the chana dal?
A: It is recommended to soak the chana dal for 3-4 hours so that it becomes soft and easy to grind.
Q: Can I grind the dal to a fine paste?
A: No, for making RAM ladoo, it is essential to grind the dal to a coarse paste. This texture adds to the crunchiness of the fritters.
Q: What is the purpose of adding asafoetida?
A: Asafoetida, also known as hing, is added for its distinct flavor and digestive properties.
Q: Is there a vegetarian alternative to asafoetida?
A: Yes, you can replace asafoetida with garlic powder if you don’t have it on hand.
Q: Can I bake the ladoos instead of deep frying?
A: Although deep frying gives a traditional taste and crispness, you can try baking the ladoos at 375°F (190°C) for about 20-25 minutes until they turn golden brown.
Q: How to store RAM ladoos?
A: Once cooled, you can store the RAM ladoos in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2-3 days.
Q: Can I freeze the uncooked mixture?
A: Yes, you can freeze the uncooked mixture. Make sure to thaw it completely before shaping and frying the ladoos.
Q: Can I skip adding green chilies?
A: Green chilies add a subtle heat and enhance the flavor of the ladoos. However, if you prefer a milder version, you can reduce or skip adding the chilies.
Q: What other toppings can I use for garnishing?
A: Along with chopped coriander leaves, you can sprinkle some freshly grated coconut, roasted cumin powder, or chaat masala to enhance the taste.
Q: Can I make RAM ladoo without using oil?
A: RAM ladoo is traditionally deep-fried to achieve the perfect texture and taste. However, you can try shallow frying in a non-stick pan with minimal oil for a healthier option.
Q: Are RAM ladoos gluten-free?
A: Yes, RAM ladoos are gluten-free as they are made from yellow split peas (chana dal), which do not contain gluten.
Now that you have the recipe and answers to your questions, roll up your sleeves, and delight in the crispy and irresistible RAM ladoos made at home! Enjoy!