How to make print screen only capture one monitor?

When working with multiple monitors, it can sometimes be frustrating when using the “Print Screen” function and it captures the content from all monitors. However, there are a few easy methods to ensure that the “Print Screen” function only captures the screen content of a specific monitor. In this article, we will explore these methods step by step.
Method 1: Using the Snipping Tool
One simple way to capture screenshots from only one monitor is by using the built-in Snipping Tool. Here’s how:
1. Open the program or content you want to capture on your desired monitor.
2. Go to the Start menu and search for “Snipping Tool.”
3. Open the Snipping Tool and click on “New” to capture a new screenshot.
4. Click and drag your cursor around the content on the desired monitor and release to capture it.
5. Save the screenshot in the desired format and location.
Method 2: Using the Print Screen Key
Many keyboards have a dedicated “Print Screen” key. By default, pressing this key captures the entire desktop. However, there is a way to modify this behavior to capture only one monitor:
1. Open the program or content you want to capture on your desired monitor.
2. Press the “Print Screen” key on your keyboard. It may be labeled as “PrtScn” or “PrtSc.”
3. Open any image editing software (e.g., Microsoft Paint, Adobe Photoshop) and create a new document.
4. Press “Ctrl + V” to paste the screenshot you captured.
5. Crop the image to remove the unwanted portions from other monitors.
6. Save the modified screenshot in your desired location and format.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I capture a screenshot of only one monitor using Windows Snip and Sketch?
To capture a screenshot of only one monitor using Windows Snip and Sketch, open the application, select “New,” choose “Rectangular Snip,” and drag the cursor around the content on the desired monitor.
2. Can third-party software help me capture screenshots from a specific monitor?
Yes, there are various third-party software options available that allow you to capture screenshots from specific monitors, such as Greenshot, ShareX, and Snagit.
3. Is there a way to capture a screenshot of a specific region on a specific monitor?
Yes, you can make use of the built-in Snipping Tool or any other image editing software to capture a specific region on a particular monitor.
4. Does macOS provide a native option to capture screenshots from only one monitor?
Yes, macOS provides a built-in screenshot utility that allows you to capture screenshots from a specific monitor. Pressing “Command + Shift + 4” followed by Spacebar allows you to capture a specific window on a desired monitor.
5. Can I change the default behavior of the “Print Screen” key?
Unfortunately, the default behavior of the “Print Screen” key cannot be modified without the use of additional software or customization tools.
6. Are there any other keyboard shortcuts to capture screenshots from one monitor?
Some keyboards designed for Windows have dedicated shortcuts, such as “Win + Alt + PrtScn,” to capture a screenshot of the active window on the primary monitor.
7. How can I capture screenshots of different monitors simultaneously?
To capture screenshots from multiple monitors simultaneously, you can use third-party software like Dual Monitor Tools, which provides options specifically designed for capturing screenshots from multiple monitors.
8. Can I choose the capture area precisely while using the Snipping Tool?
Yes, the Snipping Tool allows you to capture a precise area by choosing the “Rectangular Snip” or “Free-Form Snip” option instead of the default “Full-Screen Snip.”
9. Do I need administrative privileges to modify the default print screen behavior?
No, modifying the default print screen behavior does not require administrative privileges on Windows or macOS.
10. Is it possible to capture screenshots from a specific monitor using the “Print Screen” key on a laptop?
Yes, the “Print Screen” key behaves similarly on laptops as it does on desktop keyboards, capturing the entire desktop. You can follow the methods described above to capture screenshots from only one monitor on a laptop.
11. Can I capture screenshots from all monitors simultaneously without using any third-party tools?
No, the built-in screenshot options on most operating systems do not support capturing screenshots from all monitors simultaneously.
12. Can I capture screenshots of a specific monitor if the monitors have different resolutions?
Yes, you can capture screenshots of specific monitors regardless of their resolutions by following the methods mentioned above. The resolution of the monitors does not affect the ability to capture screenshots from a specific monitor.