How to make phone call on computer?

With the advancement of technology, making phone calls is no longer limited to traditional landline devices or mobile phones. Now, you can also make phone calls directly from your computer. Whether you prefer to keep your personal and work communications separate or simply find it more convenient to make calls from your computer, learning how to make phone calls on a computer can be advantageous. In this article, we will walk you through the process of setting up and making phone calls on your computer.
How to make phone call on a computer?
To make phone calls on your computer, you will need a few essential components:
1. Internet Connection: Ensure that your computer is connected to a stable internet connection for a smooth calling experience.
2. Microphone: Your computer should be equipped with a microphone to capture your voice during calls.
3. Speakers or Headphones: You will need speakers or headphones to hear the other person during your calls.
4. Software: Install a reliable VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) software or application like Skype, WhatsApp, Google Voice, or FaceTime on your computer.
Once you have these components, follow these steps to make a phone call on your computer:
1. Install the Software: Download and install the VoIP software or application of your choice from the respective website or app store.
2. Create an Account: Sign up for a new account or log in if you already have one.
3. Add Contacts: Add the phone numbers or usernames of your contacts to your VoIP software’s contact list.
4. Check Audio Settings: Ensure that your computer’s microphone and speakers or headphones are properly configured and functional.
5. Dial the Number: Enter the phone number or select the contact you wish to call from your contact list.
6. Start the Call: Click the call button or press the enter key to initiate the call.
7. Receive Incoming Calls: When someone calls you, a notification will appear on your screen. Accept the call by clicking the appropriate button or key.
8. End the Call: To end a call, simply click the end call button or hang up.
Now that you know the steps to make phone calls on your computer, let’s address some frequently asked questions:
1. Can I make phone calls on any type of computer?
Yes, as long as your computer has an internet connection, a microphone, and speakers or headphones, you can make phone calls.
2. Do I need a special headset to make phone calls on a computer?
No, you can use any headphones or speakers with a microphone that are compatible with your computer.
3. Is it free to make calls from a computer?
Most VoIP software or applications provide free calling within their network. However, calls to landlines or cellphones may require credits or a paid subscription.
4. Can I make international calls from my computer?
Yes, you can make international calls from your computer using VoIP software or applications. However, additional charges may apply depending on the service provider and the destination country.
5. How is the call quality when making phone calls on a computer?
The call quality depends on the stability and speed of your internet connection. If you have a reliable internet connection, the call quality should be clear and crisp.
6. Can I receive calls on my computer?
Yes, you can receive calls on your computer if the VoIP software or application you’re using supports incoming calls.
7. Can I transfer calls between my computer and mobile phone?
Some VoIP software or applications offer call transfer functionality between devices, allowing you to seamlessly transfer calls from your computer to your mobile phone and vice versa.
8. Can I make emergency calls from my computer?
No, typically, VoIP software or applications do not support emergency calls. It is recommended to use traditional landline or mobile phones for such calls.
9. Can I use a webcam during a phone call on my computer?
Yes, if your computer is equipped with a webcam and the VoIP software or application supports video calling, you can use a webcam during your phone call.
10. Can I record phone calls made on my computer?
Some VoIP software or applications offer call recording features, allowing you to record your calls. However, be sure to comply with the legal requirements of your jurisdiction before recording any calls.
11. Are phone calls on a computer secure?
VoIP calls can be secure if the software or application you’re using ensures encryption and follows security protocols. It’s always recommended to use trusted and reputable VoIP services.
12. Can I send text messages through VoIP software on my computer?
Yes, many VoIP software or applications allow you to send text messages to contacts who also use the same software or application.
Now that you have learned how to make phone calls on your computer and gained answers to commonly asked questions, you can confidently explore the world of computer-based communication and enjoy the convenience it offers.