How to make os bootable usb?

Creating a bootable USB drive allows you to install or run an operating system (OS) on a computer without using a CD/DVD drive. It is a convenient method, especially for devices without optical drives or to install OS on multiple computers quickly. In this article, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of making an OS bootable USB drive.
Requirements:
Before we begin, ensure that you have the following:
- A USB flash drive with sufficient capacity (at least 8GB).
- An ISO image file of the operating system you want to boot from the USB drive.
- A computer with a working USB port.
- An internet connection (optional).
Step 1: Downloading the ISO Image File
The first step is to acquire the ISO image file of the operating system you desire to create a bootable USB drive for. You can download ISO files directly from the official website of the operating system.
Step 2: Selecting the USB Drive
Insert the USB flash drive into an available USB port on your computer. Ensure that you have transferred or backed up any important data from the USB drive as it will be formatted during the process.
Step 3: Formatting the USB Drive
To ensure compatibility and erase any data on the USB drive, it needs to be formatted in a compatible file system. Here’s how to format it:
- Open a File Explorer window and right-click on the USB drive.
- Select “Format” from the dropdown menu and choose the desired file system (typically FAT32 or exFAT).
- Click on “Start” to begin formatting the USB drive.
Step 4: Creating a Bootable USB Drive
The next step involves using a third-party software tool to create a bootable USB drive. There are several tools available, but we will use a popular and reliable option called Rufus, which is widely compatible and straightforward to use.
- Download Rufus from the official website (https://rufus.ie/) and install it on your computer.
- Launch Rufus and select your USB drive from the Device dropdown menu.
- Beside “Boot Selection,” click on the “Select” button and browse your computer to locate the previously downloaded ISO file.
- Ensure that the Partition scheme is set to “MBR” (Master Boot Record) if you intend to boot from a legacy BIOS system. If you have a modern UEFI system, select “GPT.”
- Leave all other settings as default, unless you have specific requirements.
- Click on “Start” and confirm any warning prompts that appear.
- Rufus will now create a bootable USB drive by copying the contents of the ISO file onto the USB drive.
- Once the process is complete, Rufus will display a “READY” message, indicating that your bootable USB drive is ready to use.
Step 5: Booting from the USB Drive
To boot from the newly created bootable USB drive, follow these steps:
- Insert the USB drive into the computer you want to install or run the OS on.
- Restart or power on the computer.
- Access the boot menu by pressing the designated key displayed during the startup process (e.g., F12 or Esc).
- Select the USB drive as the boot device from the menu.
- The computer will now boot from the USB drive, allowing you to install or test the operating system.
1. How do I know if my computer can boot from a USB drive?
Most modern computers support USB booting. However, you can check your computer’s BIOS or UEFI settings to confirm USB booting is enabled.
2. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB?
It is recommended to use a USB drive with at least 8GB of capacity to ensure compatibility with most operating systems.
3. Can I use a previously used USB drive as a bootable device?
Yes, you can use a previously used USB drive, but keep in mind that all data on the drive will be erased during the creation process.
4. Can I create a bootable USB drive on a Mac computer?
Yes, you can use software like BalenaEtcher or UNetbootin to create a bootable USB drive on a Mac computer.
5. Can I create a bootable USB drive using a Windows ISO file on a Mac?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive using a Windows ISO file on a Mac by using Boot Camp Assistant.
6. Can I create a bootable USB drive without additional software?
Yes, some operating systems provide built-in tools, such as Windows USB/DVD Download Tool or macOS Disk Utility, to create bootable USB drives.
7. Can I use a USB 3.0 or USB 3.1 port to create a bootable USB drive?
Yes, USB 3.0 or USB 3.1 ports are backward compatible, allowing you to create a bootable USB drive using these ports.
8. How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive?
The time required to create a bootable USB drive depends on the size of the ISO file and the speed of your USB drive. It usually takes a few minutes.
9. Can I use a bootable USB drive to install multiple operating systems?
Yes, you can create a multiboot USB drive that allows you to install or run multiple operating systems on different computers.
10. What should I do if Rufus encounters an error during the creation process?
If Rufus encounters an error, try using a different USB drive, checking the ISO file for errors, or using an alternative software tool to create the bootable USB drive.
11. Can I reuse the USB drive for storage after creating a bootable USB?
Yes, after successfully creating a bootable USB drive, you can delete the bootable files from the drive and use it as a regular storage device.
12. Can I update the operating system on a bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can update the operating system on a bootable USB drive by replacing the existing ISO file with a newer version and recreating the bootable USB drive.
With these step-by-step instructions, you can now easily create a bootable USB drive and install or run your desired operating system on any compatible computer.