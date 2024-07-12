How to make obs use less cpu?

Whether you are a seasoned streamer or just starting out, you may have noticed that OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) can sometimes put a strain on your computer’s CPU. This can lead to dropped frames, lag, and overall poor performance. Fortunately, there are several ways to optimize OBS settings to reduce its CPU usage and improve your streaming experience.
**Optimize your OBS settings**
One of the most effective ways to make OBS use less CPU is to optimize your settings. Start by lowering the resolution and frame rate of your stream. This will reduce the amount of work your CPU has to do to encode the video. Additionally, you can try using the hardware encoder on your GPU instead of the software encoder.
1. What are the best OBS settings for reducing CPU usage?
The best OBS settings for reducing CPU usage will vary depending on your hardware and internet connection. Start by lowering the resolution and frame rate of your stream, and consider using the hardware encoder on your GPU.
2. How can I check my CPU usage in OBS?
In OBS, you can check your CPU usage by looking at the bottom right corner of the window. If your CPU usage is consistently high, you may need to adjust your settings to reduce the load.
3. Should I use x264 or NVENC for encoding?
If you are experiencing high CPU usage in OBS, consider using NVENC for encoding instead of x264. NVENC offloads the encoding work to your GPU, reducing the strain on your CPU.
4. How can I reduce lag in OBS?
Reducing lag in OBS starts with optimizing your settings to reduce CPU usage. Lowering the resolution and frame rate of your stream, as well as using the hardware encoder on your GPU, can help reduce lag.
5. What impact does bitrate have on CPU usage in OBS?
Higher bitrates require more CPU power to encode the video, so lowering your bitrate can help reduce CPU usage in OBS. However, be mindful of the impact on video quality.
6. How do I update OBS to improve performance?
Updating OBS to the latest version can help improve performance by fixing bugs and optimizing code. Check for updates regularly to ensure you are using the most up-to-date version.
7. Can adding more RAM reduce CPU usage in OBS?
Adding more RAM to your computer can help improve overall performance, but it may not directly reduce CPU usage in OBS. Optimizing your settings and using the hardware encoder on your GPU are more effective ways to reduce CPU usage.
8. What role does my internet connection play in OBS CPU usage?
While a stable internet connection is necessary for streaming, it does not directly impact CPU usage in OBS. Focus on optimizing your settings and utilizing hardware encoding to reduce CPU strain.
9. How can I monitor my CPU temperature while using OBS?
To monitor your CPU temperature while using OBS, you can use third-party software like HWMonitor or MSI Afterburner. Keeping an eye on your CPU temperature can help prevent overheating and performance issues.
10. Is there a way to limit OBS’s CPU usage while streaming?
One way to limit OBS’s CPU usage while streaming is to enable the “Process Priority Class” option in the advanced settings. This allows you to allocate more CPU resources to OBS, potentially reducing strain on the system.
11. Should I close other programs while using OBS to reduce CPU usage?
Closing unnecessary programs while using OBS can help reduce CPU usage by freeing up resources for the streaming software. Consider shutting down background applications to improve performance.
12. Can changing my scene layouts in OBS help reduce CPU usage?
Complex scene layouts with multiple sources and effects can increase CPU usage in OBS. Simplifying your scene layouts, using fewer sources, and avoiding resource-intensive effects can help reduce CPU strain.