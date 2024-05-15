**How to make monitor sleep Windows 10?**
When using your computer, it’s important to find ways to conserve energy and extend the lifespan of your monitor. One effective method is to make your monitor sleep when it’s not in use. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making your monitor sleep on Windows 10.
To make your monitor sleep on Windows 10, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open the Start menu:** Click on the Windows icon located at the bottom left corner of your screen.
2. **Access the Settings menu:** Look for the gear-shaped Settings icon and click on it.
3. **Navigate to the Power & sleep settings:** In the Settings menu, you’ll find various options. Choose “System,” then click on “Power & sleep” in the left sidebar.
4. **Set your desired sleep time:** Under the “Power & sleep” options, you’ll see separate settings for when your computer is plugged in and when it’s on battery power. Determine the sleep time you prefer and adjust the corresponding settings as needed.
5. **Choose additional power options:** To access more advanced power options, click on the “Additional power settings” link located beneath the related settings. This will open the Power Options window.
6. **Edit your power plan settings:** Within the Power Options window, you can modify your power plan settings. Select the plan you are currently using or wish to modify.
7. **Click on “Change plan settings”:** This will take you to another window where you can further adjust the power settings for your plan.
8. **Select the “Change advanced power settings” link:** Within the power plan settings, you will see an option to change advanced power settings. Click on this link to open the Advanced Settings window.
9. **Locate the display settings:** Within the Advanced Settings window, you’ll find different power options for several aspects of your system. Scroll down until you find “Display” or “Monitors” and click on the arrow next to it to expand the sub-menu.
10. **Adjust the display sleep time:** Under the “Display” or “Monitors” submenu, you can select the sleep time for your monitors. Click on it to expand the options and choose the desired sleep time.
11. **Save your changes:** After selecting the sleep time, click “Apply” and then “OK” to save your changes.
12. **Monitor sleep is now enabled:** With these steps completed, your monitor will go to sleep according to the sleep time you have set whenever it is idle.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I make my monitor sleep without putting my computer to sleep?
Yes, you can make your monitor sleep while keeping your computer awake. Simply adjust the display sleep time according to your preferences in the Power Options settings.
2. How do I wake up my monitor from sleep mode?
To wake up your monitor from sleep mode, move your mouse, press any key on the keyboard, or simply touch the screen if it’s a touchscreen monitor.
3. Can I set different sleep times for different monitors?
On Windows 10, you can set different sleep times for each monitor connected to your computer. Just follow the steps to adjust the display sleep time for each individual monitor.
4. What is the benefit of making my monitor sleep?
Making your monitor sleep helps conserve energy, reducing power consumption and saving you money on electricity bills. It also prolongs the lifespan of your monitor.
5. Will making my monitor sleep affect my computer’s performance?
No, making your monitor sleep doesn’t have any direct impact on your computer’s performance. It simply puts the monitor into a low-power state while the computer remains operational.
6. Can I schedule my monitor to sleep at specific times?
Unfortunately, Windows 10 doesn’t provide a built-in feature to schedule sleep times for your monitor. However, you can manually adjust the sleep time whenever you want.
7. Will the monitor sleep if a video is playing?
By default, the monitor sleep settings will not affect a playing video. The sleep function usually kicks in when there is no user activity detected for the sleep time duration.
8. Can I wake up my monitor remotely?
Waking up your monitor remotely is not possible as the sleep mode is a setting controlled locally on your computer.
9. My monitor doesn’t sleep even though I have adjusted the settings correctly. What can I do?
If your monitor doesn’t sleep, ensure that your power settings are configured correctly and that any third-party software or drivers aren’t interfering with the sleep function. You may also need to update your drivers.
10. Is it better to use screen savers or put my monitor to sleep?
Using screen savers is no longer necessary, and it’s more energy-efficient to make your monitor sleep. Screen savers were initially used to prevent screen burn-in, a problem that is now largely non-existent with modern monitors.
11. Can I wake up my monitor with the press of a specific key?
While Windows 10 doesn’t provide a built-in feature to wake up your monitor with a specific key, some specialized keyboards or mouse software may allow you to customize these functions.
12. Can I adjust the sleep time for my laptop’s built-in monitor and external monitors separately?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to set different sleep times for your laptop’s built-in display and any external monitors connected to it. Adjust the settings accordingly in the Power & sleep options.