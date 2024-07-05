**How to Make Monitor Main Display on Mac?**
Using an external display with your Mac can greatly enhance your productivity and provide you with a more immersive work or entertainment experience. However, sometimes you may encounter the issue of your Mac not recognizing the external monitor as the main display. This can result in certain applications opening on your Mac’s screen instead of the larger external display, which can be frustrating. Fortunately, there are several simple steps you can follow to make the monitor the main display on your Mac.
1. **Step 1: Connect the External Monitor**
Ensure that your external monitor is properly connected to your Mac using the appropriate cable (such as HDMI, Thunderbolt, or DisplayPort).
2. **Step 2: Open System Preferences**
Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
3. **Step 3: Navigate to Display Preferences**
In the System Preferences window, click on “Displays” to access the display settings.
4. **Step 4: Identify the External Monitor**
You should now see two displays listed. The external monitor will be labeled with a number (such as “Display 2”), with a white bar at the top of the window indicating it as the secondary display.
5. **Step 5: Make the External Monitor Main**
Click on the Arrangement tab and then drag the white bar to the external monitor. This action will make the external monitor the main display.
6. **Step 6: Adjust Display Arrangement**
If needed, you can arrange the position of the displays by dragging them within the arrangement window to match their physical layout.
7. **Step 7: Set the Resolution**
Select the external monitor from the list and adjust the resolution settings to your preference.
8. **Step 8: Arrange Menu Bar**
To set the menu bar to appear on the external display, check the box labeled “Show mirroring options in the menu bar when available” and then click on the “Arrangement” tab. You will now see a new icon in the menu bar that allows you to easily switch between displays.
9. **Step 9: Adjust Other Display Preferences**
Explore the other display preferences available in the Display settings to customize your experience further, such as screen brightness, color profiles, and more.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I use multiple external monitors with my Mac?
A1: Yes, you can connect multiple external monitors to your Mac depending on your Mac’s supported configurations.
Q2: How do I disconnect an external monitor?
A2: Simply unplug the cable connecting the external monitor to your Mac, or go to System Preferences > Displays and click on “Detect Displays” to automatically adjust to the current setup.
Q3: How can I switch between displays quickly?
A3: Use the shortcut key combination “Command + F1” or “Command + F2” to quickly switch between displays.
Q4: Why is my external monitor not working?
A4: Ensure that the monitor is properly connected, powered on, and recognized by your Mac. Additionally, check the display settings in System Preferences to ensure it is set as the main display.
Q5: Can I use my MacBook lid closed with an external monitor?
A5: Yes, you can use your MacBook while closed by connecting an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and then using it in “closed clamshell” mode.
Q6: Is audio supported through an external monitor?
A6: Yes, many monitors have built-in speakers, allowing audio to be played through them. Check the monitor’s specifications or adjust the sound output settings in System Preferences.
Q7: Can I use AirPlay to mirror my Mac’s screen on an external display?
A7: Yes, you can use AirPlay to mirror your Mac’s screen wirelessly on an external display that supports AirPlay technology.
Q8: How do I adjust the size of the cursor on an external monitor?
A8: You can change the cursor size in System Preferences > Accessibility > Display > Cursor Size.
Q9: Are there any third-party apps that can help manage multiple displays on a Mac?
A9: Yes, there are several apps available on the App Store that offer additional features and customization options for managing multiple displays.
Q10: Can I use different wallpapers for each external display?
A10: Yes, you can set different wallpapers for each monitor using the Desktop & Screen Saver preferences in System Preferences.
Q11: How do I calibrate an external monitor’s color settings?
A11: You can calibrate the color settings of an external monitor using the Display preferences in System Preferences or by using dedicated color calibration tools.
Q12: Can I use an iPad as an external monitor for my Mac?
A12: Yes, there are apps available, like Duet Display or Luna Display, that allow you to use an iPad as a secondary monitor for your Mac.