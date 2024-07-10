How to make laptop second monitor for pc?

If you have a laptop lying around and wish to increase your screen real estate for your PC, turning your laptop into a second monitor is a handy solution. By repurposing your laptop, you can enhance multitasking and boost your productivity without spending extra money. In this article, we will guide you on how to make your laptop a second monitor for your PC.
What You’ll Need
Before getting started, make sure you have the following things:
1. A laptop with a working display
2. A PC with a spare video output port (HDMI, VGA, or DVI)
3. A video cable that matches the video output port of your PC
4. A stable and reliable Wi-Fi network
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Check Your Laptop’s Video Output Options
Inspect your laptop to determine the available video output options. The most common ones are HDMI, VGA, and DVI. Depending on your laptop’s age and model, you may have one or more of these options. Identify which video output ports your laptop has so you can find the corresponding cable for connecting it to your PC.
2. Connect Your Laptop to Your PC
Using the appropriate cable, connect your laptop’s video output port to your PC’s spare video output port. For example, if your laptop has an HDMI output and your PC has an HDMI input, use an HDMI cable to connect the two.
3. Configure Display Settings on Your PC
After connecting the laptop to the PC, go to your PC’s settings and access the display settings. From there, you can detect the newly connected laptop as a second monitor. Activate the second monitor by extending the display, and you should be able to see your PC’s desktop on the laptop screen.
4. Adjust Display Settings on Your Laptop
By default, your laptop may be set to duplicate or extend the display. To use it solely as a second monitor, access the display settings on your laptop and set it to “second screen only” or similar. This ensures that whatever is displayed on your PC will be shown on the laptop screen.
5. Rearrange Screens and Adjust Display Orientation
Once your laptop is successfully connected as a second monitor, you can rearrange the screens according to your preference. You can choose whether you want the laptop screen to be on the left or right side of your PC screen. Additionally, if the screens’ orientation doesn’t match, you can adjust it within the display settings.
6. Enable Wi-Fi Display
Now that your laptop is serving as a second monitor, you can also use it wirelessly through your Wi-Fi network. Third-party software like “SpaceDesk” or “Splashtop Extended Display” allows you to connect your PC and laptop over Wi-Fi so you can utilize your laptop as a second monitor without a physical cable connection.
7. Enjoy Your Dual-Monitor Setup
Congratulations! You now have a laptop second monitor for your PC. Utilize this extended desktop setup to improve your productivity, whether you work on multiple documents simultaneously, monitor social media feeds, or simply enjoy a bigger viewing experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a laptop as a second monitor for a desktop PC?
Yes, you can. By connecting your laptop to your PC using a video cable, you can repurpose your laptop as a second monitor.
2. Do I need a specific cable to connect my laptop to my PC?
Yes, you will need a cable that matches the video output port of your laptop and the corresponding input port on your PC. Common options include HDMI, VGA, and DVI cables.
3. Can I use Wi-Fi to connect my laptop to my PC as a second monitor?
Yes, you can use third-party software like “SpaceDesk” or “Splashtop Extended Display” to connect your laptop wirelessly to your PC over a stable Wi-Fi network.
4. Do I need special software to make my laptop a second monitor?
No, you don’t. Your PC’s built-in display settings allow you to configure your laptop as a second monitor without the need for additional software. However, using third-party software can provide wireless connectivity.
5. Can I use a MacBook as a second monitor for a PC?
Yes, you can use a MacBook as a second monitor for a PC by following similar steps using the available video output ports on the MacBook.
6. Can I extend my laptop display to multiple PCs?
No, you can only extend your laptop display to a single PC at a time. However, you can use software like “Mouse without Borders” to share your keyboard and mouse across multiple devices.
7. Is the image quality affected when using a laptop as a second monitor?
The image quality should not be affected significantly when using a laptop as a second monitor. However, it may depend on the specific capabilities and resolution of your laptop’s display.
8. Can I connect a laptop to a PC using a USB cable?
No, you cannot connect a laptop to a PC as a second monitor using a USB cable. You need to use the appropriate video output ports and cables for a successful connection.
9. Can I use an old laptop with a cracked screen as a second monitor?
Unfortunately, if your laptop’s screen is cracked, it will not function properly and cannot be used as a second monitor.
10. Can I use my laptop as a second monitor for a gaming console?
No, you cannot use a laptop as a second monitor for a gaming console. The laptop’s video output ports are designed to connect with a PC, not gaming consoles.
11. How can I switch my laptop back to its original state after using it as a second monitor?
Unplug the video cable connecting your laptop to the PC and adjust the display settings on your laptop back to its original configuration to restore it to its regular state.
12. Can I close the laptop lid while using it as a second monitor?
No, you cannot close the laptop lid while using it as a second monitor, as it will most likely result in the laptop going into sleep or standby mode. The laptop needs to remain open and powered on for it to function as a second monitor.