How to make laptop screen primary monitor?

Sometimes, when you connect an external monitor to your laptop, you may want to use it as the primary display rather than the laptop screen. Whether you prefer a larger screen for gaming, work, or simply for better visibility, changing the primary monitor can be a useful feature. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to make your laptop screen the primary monitor.
The Steps to Make a Laptop Screen the Primary Monitor
Step 1: Open the display settings
To begin, right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu. This will open the display settings window.
Step 2: Identify your monitors
The display settings window will show you a diagram with numbered squares representing your monitors. The numbers will help you identify your laptop screen and any other connected displays.
Step 3: Drag and drop the monitors
Using your mouse, click and drag the monitor icons in the display settings window. Move the monitor representing your laptop screen to the left or top position, depending on your preference. This will set it as the primary monitor.
Step 4: Confirm the changes
Once you have arranged the monitors as desired, click on the “Apply” button to confirm the changes. The laptop screen should now be set as the primary monitor.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I make my laptop screen the primary monitor if I have only one external monitor connected?
Yes, you can. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above, and set your laptop screen as the primary monitor.
2. What if the laptop screen is not detected in the display settings?
If your laptop screen is not detected, try reconnecting the display cable or updating your graphics driver.
3. Can I make the laptop screen primary temporarily, only when the external monitor is connected?
Yes, you can. Windows 10 allows you to set up different display configurations for different scenarios, such as when an external monitor is connected. You can change the settings under the “Multiple displays” option in the display settings.
4. Do I need to restart my laptop after changing the primary monitor?
No, a restart is not necessary. The changes should take effect immediately after clicking the “Apply” button.
5. How can I switch the primary monitor back to the external display?
Simply follow the same steps mentioned above, but this time arrange the monitors with the external display as the leftmost or topmost monitor.
6. Can I use keyboard shortcuts to change the primary monitor?
Unfortunately, there are no built-in keyboard shortcuts specifically designed to change the primary monitor. However, you can use software or create custom keyboard shortcuts to automate this process.
7. What if I want to mirror both monitors instead of designating one as primary?
In the display settings window, simply click on the “Duplicate these displays” option instead of rearranging the monitors. This will mirror the content on both screens.
8. Will changing the primary monitor affect the layout of my desktop icons?
No, changing the primary monitor will not affect the arrangement of your desktop icons.
9. Can I set different wallpapers for each monitor?
Yes, you can. Under the display settings, select the monitor you want to set a different wallpaper for, and then choose the desired image.
10. Is it possible to change the primary monitor on a Mac?
Yes, it is. On a Mac, go to “System Preferences,” then click on “Displays.” From there, you can arrange and set your primary monitor.
11. Can I make my laptop screen the primary monitor when using a docking station?
Yes, the process remains the same regardless of whether you are using a docking station or directly connecting an external monitor.
12. Will changing the primary monitor affect the performance of my laptop?
No, changing the primary monitor does not impact the performance of your laptop as long as the resolution and settings of both displays are within the capabilities of your hardware.
Now that you know the steps to make your laptop screen the primary monitor, you can easily switch between screens and optimize your workspace for a more productive computing experience.