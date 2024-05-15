How to make keyboard faster on iphone?

If you are an iPhone user, you know how important it is to have a responsive keyboard. Whether you use it for texting, browsing the internet, or writing emails, having a slow and laggy keyboard can be frustrating. The good news is that there are several ways you can make your keyboard faster on an iPhone. In this article, we will discuss some effective tips and tricks to speed up your iPhone’s keyboard performance.
Clear the Keyboard Cache
One of the easiest ways to improve your keyboard’s speed on an iPhone is to clear the keyboard cache. To do this, go to the Settings app on your iPhone, then select General, and finally, choose Keyboard. Scroll down and tap on “Reset Keyboard Dictionary.” This will delete all the stored personalized words and data, which can help in reducing lag and increasing your keyboard’s overall speed.
Disable Keyboard Animations
Another way to make your keyboard faster is by disabling keyboard animations. These animations, although visually appealing, can slow down your keyboard’s performance. To turn them off, go to the Settings app, select Accessibility, then go to Motion, and toggle off the “Auto-Play Message Effects” option. Disabling these animations can make your keyboard respond more quickly.
Enable Reduce Motion
Enabling the “Reduce Motion” feature on your iPhone can also contribute to a faster keyboard experience. To activate this feature, go to the Settings app, select Accessibility, and then tap on Motion. Toggle on the “Reduce Motion” option to reduce the background animations and make your keyboard snappier.
Disable Background App Refresh
Background app refresh allows apps to refresh their content even when you are not actively using them, which can consume system resources and slow down your device, including the keyboard. To disable it, go to the Settings app, select General, and then choose Background App Refresh. Toggle off the switch or, if you prefer, turn it off for specific apps that you don’t need to be refreshed constantly.
Reset All Settings
Resetting all settings on your iPhone can also potentially improve your keyboard’s speed. Keep in mind that this action will reset all your personalized settings, including Wi-Fi passwords and Bluetooth connections. To do this, go to the Settings app, select General, then tap on Reset, and finally, choose Reset All Settings. After your device restarts, check if your keyboard’s performance has improved.
Restart or Update Your iPhone
Sometimes, a simple restart can fix performance issues, including a sluggish keyboard. Press and hold the power button, and then slide to power off. Wait for a few seconds, and then turn your iPhone back on. Additionally, make sure that your iPhone is running on the latest iOS version. Updating to the latest software can bring bug fixes, performance improvements, and overall speed enhancements to your device, including the keyboard.
Close Unused Apps
If you have numerous apps running in the background, it can lead to decreased performance. By closing unused apps, you can free up system resources, including memory, and potentially make your keyboard faster. Double-press the Home button (or swipe up from the bottom on iPhone X or newer models) to access the app switcher, swipe up on the apps you want to close, and they will be removed from memory.
Use Default Keyboard
Using custom keyboards from third-party apps can sometimes lead to slower performance. Consider using the default keyboard that comes with your iPhone for optimal speed and reliability. If you have installed any third-party keyboards, you can remove them by going to the Settings app, selecting General, then Keyboard, and finally, Keyboards. Tap on “Edit,” and delete the third-party keyboards you no longer need.
Enable Predictive Text
The predictive text feature on iPhones can make typing faster and more efficient. To enable it, go to the Settings app, select General, then Keyboard, and toggle on the “Predictive” option. This feature suggests words as you type, allowing you to complete sentences more quickly and reducing the time spent typing.
Check for Software Updates
Regular software updates from Apple often include performance improvements, bug fixes, and optimizations that can enhance your keyboard’s speed. To check for updates, go to the Settings app, select General, then tap on Software Update. If a new update is available, follow the prompts to download and install it.
Avoid Full Storage
Having a device with limited storage can impact its performance, including the keyboard. Make sure you have enough free space on your iPhone by deleting unnecessary apps, photos, videos, or other files that you no longer need. Having sufficient storage space can prevent slowdowns and make your iPhone, including the keyboard, faster.
Disable Siri Suggestions
Siri Suggestions, although helpful, can also consume system resources, including keyboard performance. To disable it, go to the Settings app, select Siri & Search, then toggle off the “Suggestions on Lock Screen,” “Suggestions in Search,” and “Suggestions in Look Up” options. Disabling Siri Suggestions can improve your keyboard’s responsiveness.
Reset Network Settings
Resetting network settings can resolve issues related to internet connectivity and overall device performance. To do this, go to the Settings app, select General, then tap on Reset, and finally, choose Reset Network Settings. Keep in mind that this action will erase your saved Wi-Fi passwords and Bluetooth connections, so ensure you have them handy to reconnect after the reset.
