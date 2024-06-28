How to make keyboard bigger on Samsung s21?

Are you struggling with the small keyboard on your Samsung S21? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! In this article, we will guide you on how to make the keyboard bigger on your Samsung S21, ensuring a more comfortable typing experience. So, let’s dive right in!
How to Make the Keyboard Bigger on Samsung S21?
If you find yourself squinting or making frequent typing errors due to the small keyboard on your Samsung S21, here’s how you can make it bigger:
1. Open the Settings menu: Start by accessing the Settings menu on your Samsung S21. You can do this by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping the gear-shaped icon in the top-right corner.
2. Select General Management: In the Settings menu, scroll down and tap on “General Management.”
3. Choose Language and Input: Within the General Management options, select “Language and Input.”
4. Tap on On-screen Keyboard: Under the Language and Input settings, choose “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Select Samsung Keyboard: Among the various on-screen keyboards available, select “Samsung Keyboard.” This will open a new menu with additional settings.
6. Access Keyboard Settings: Within the Samsung Keyboard settings, tap on “Keyboard size and layout.”
7. Adjust the Keyboard Size: In the keyboard size and layout settings, you’ll find a slider that allows you to adjust the keyboard size. Drag the slider towards the right to increase the size of the keyboard.
8. Test Different Sizes: Test various keyboard sizes by sliding the adjustment slider and see which one feels most comfortable to you. You can also use the preview window to get an idea of how the keyboard will appear.
9. Confirm and Exit: Once you are satisfied with the new keyboard size, tap on the “OK” or “Save” button to confirm your selection. You can now exit the settings menu.
10. Enjoy a Bigger Keyboard: Voila! You have successfully made the keyboard bigger on your Samsung S21. Enjoy a more comfortable typing experience on your device.
Now that we have answered the main question, let’s address some common related FAQs:
FAQs:
1. Can I make the keyboard bigger on other Samsung devices?
Yes, most Samsung devices have similar settings for adjusting the keyboard size. You can follow similar steps on other Samsung devices.
2. Will making the keyboard bigger affect the screen space for other apps?
No, increasing the keyboard size will not affect the screen space for other apps. The keyboard adjusts dynamically and does not overlap or reduce the size of other elements on the screen.
3. Can I make the keyboard bigger on third-party keyboard apps?
The ability to adjust the keyboard size may vary depending on the third-party keyboard app you are using. Check the settings of the specific keyboard app to see if it offers this feature.
4. What if I am unable to find the keyboard size and layout settings?
If you are unable to find the keyboard size settings on your Samsung S21, it is possible that your device’s software version or customized UI may not offer this feature. Consider updating your software or checking for alternative keyboard apps on the Play Store.
5. Are there any risks involved in changing the keyboard size?
No, there are no risks involved in changing the keyboard size. It is a safe and reversible setting that you can adjust according to your preferences.
6. Can I reset the keyboard size to its default setting?
Yes, you can easily reset the keyboard size to its default setting by following the steps mentioned above and dragging the slider to the initial position or tapping on the “Reset” button.
7. Will changing the keyboard size affect the keyboard functionality?
No, changing the keyboard size will not affect the keyboard’s functionality. All the keys and features will remain the same; only the visual size will change.
8. Can I make the keyboard bigger in landscape mode?
Yes, you can adjust the keyboard size in both portrait and landscape modes on your Samsung S21.
9. Can I make the keyboard smaller if I find it too large?
Yes, if you find the keyboard too large after following the steps mentioned above, you can easily make it smaller by dragging the adjustment slider towards the left.
10. Is it possible to change the keyboard size for individual apps?
By default, the keyboard size setting applies to all apps. However, some apps may have their own settings that allow you to customize the keyboard size within the app itself.
11. Can I increase the font size on the keyboard as well?
The font size on the keyboard is usually associated with the system font size settings rather than the keyboard size. You can adjust the system font size in the Display settings on your Samsung S21.
12. Will changing the keyboard size improve my typing speed?
While a larger keyboard may offer a more comfortable typing experience, it will not directly improve your typing speed. However, it can help reduce typing errors and make it easier to hit the correct keys.
With these instructions and FAQs, you should now be able to make the keyboard bigger on your Samsung S21 effortlessly. Enjoy an improved typing experience on your device!