Mobile devices have revolutionized the way we communicate with each other, and the iPhone 12 has taken it a step further with its sleek design and advanced features. However, as screens have become larger, some individuals may find it difficult to type on a smaller keyboard. But fear not! In this article, we will explore how to make the keyboard bigger on the iPhone 12, along with some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to make keyboard bigger on iPhone 12?
To make the keyboard bigger on your iPhone 12, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone 12.
Step 2: Scroll down and tap on “Display & Brightness.”
Step 3: Under the “Display Zoom” section, select “View” and then tap on “Zoomed.”
Step 4: Tap on “Set” located at the top-right corner of the screen.
Step 5: Your iPhone will restart to apply the changes. Once it’s back, your keyboard will be larger and easier to use.
By following these steps, you can easily increase the size of the keyboard on your iPhone 12, making it more comfortable for typing.
Now, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs about making the keyboard bigger on iPhone 12:
1. Can I adjust the keyboard size without changing the display zoom?
No, the keyboard size is directly affected by the chosen display zoom setting. If you want to make the keyboard larger, you have to change the display zoom.
2. Will changing the display zoom affect the overall appearance of my iPhone 12?
Yes, changing the display zoom will slightly magnify everything on your iPhone 12, including the home screen and apps. However, the difference is usually minimal and barely noticeable.
3. Can I revert to the original keyboard size if I don’t like the larger one?
Certainly! You can revert to the original keyboard size by following the same steps mentioned above but selecting the “Standard” view instead of “Zoomed” in the “Display & Brightness” settings.
4. Does increasing the keyboard size affect other apps?
No, increasing the keyboard size only affects the keyboard itself. Other apps and their functionalities remain unaffected.
5. Can I adjust the keyboard size on a per-app basis?
No, the keyboard size adjustment applies globally to all apps on your iPhone 12.
6. Are there any alternative methods to make the keyboard bigger on iPhone 12?
No, changing the display zoom is the only built-in method offered by Apple to adjust the keyboard size on the iPhone 12.
7. Can I use third-party keyboard apps to make the keyboard bigger?
Yes, some third-party keyboard apps provide customization options, including keyboard size adjustments. However, keep in mind that these apps may require additional setup and permissions to function properly.
8. Will increasing the keyboard size affect autocorrect and predictive text accuracy?
No, increasing the keyboard size does not impact the accuracy of autocorrect or predictive text features on your iPhone 12.
9. How much bigger will the keyboard be after changing the display zoom?
The difference in keyboard size will vary depending on your screen size and chosen display zoom setting. However, it generally increases the keyboard size noticeably.
10. Can I change the keyboard size to be smaller than the default?
No, the built-in settings only allow you to increase the keyboard size, not make it smaller.
11. Will increasing the keyboard size drain the battery faster?
No, changing the keyboard size does not have any significant impact on battery life.
12. Can I make the keyboard bigger on previous iPhone models?
Yes, the same steps to adjust the keyboard size can be followed on other iPhone models that support the display zoom feature.
With these steps and answers to frequently asked questions, you are now equipped with the knowledge to make the keyboard bigger on your iPhone 12, enhancing your typing experience and convenience.