How to make games launch on second monitor?

Are you tired of your games launching on the wrong monitor? Do you wish to play your favorite games on your second monitor, but can’t figure out how? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will explore the steps you need to follow to ensure your games launch on your second monitor effortlessly.
How to make games launch on the second monitor?
Launching games on your second monitor may seem like a daunting task, but it’s actually quite simple. Just follow these steps:
1. Identify your monitors: Begin by identifying which monitor you want to set as your primary monitor and which one as the secondary monitor. To do this, right-click on your desktop, select “Display settings,” and click on “Identify” to see the number assigned to each monitor.
2. Access graphics settings: After identifying your monitors, access your graphics settings. Different graphic cards have different interfaces, but most can be accessed by right-clicking on your desktop and selecting “Graphics settings” or a similar option.
3. Configure display settings: Look for an option that allows you to configure display settings, such as “Multiple displays” or “Screen resolution.” Select the option that corresponds to your graphics card.
4. Change the display mode: In the display settings, change the display mode to “Extend” or “Second screen only.” This will allow you to utilize your second monitor separately from your primary monitor.
5. Apply changes: Once you’ve made the necessary changes, click on “Apply” or “OK” to save the settings.
6. Launch your game: Now, when you launch your game, it should automatically appear on your second monitor. Enjoy!
FAQs:
1. Can I change the monitor for different games?
Yes, you can change the monitor for different games by adjusting the display settings each time you launch a new game.
2. What if my game still launches on the wrong monitor?
If your game still launches on the wrong monitor, try adjusting the display settings within the game. Most games offer an option to choose the primary monitor.
3. Can I switch my primary monitor back and forth?
Absolutely! If you want to switch your primary monitor back and forth, simply follow the same steps to access your display settings and change the primary monitor as needed.
4. Is it possible to clone my display and play games simultaneously on both monitors?
Yes, you can clone your display and play games simultaneously on both monitors. In the display settings, choose the “Duplicate these displays” option.
5. Can I use a TV as my second monitor?
Yes, you can use a TV as your second monitor by connecting it to your computer using an HDMI cable or other compatible display connections.
6. What if my game doesn’t support multiple monitors?
If your game doesn’t support multiple monitors, you may need to utilize third-party software or game launchers that provide options to force the game onto the desired monitor.
7. How can I change the order of my monitors?
To change the order of your monitors, simply drag and drop them in the display settings or use the “Identify” option to see their assigned numbers and adjust accordingly.
8. Can I have different game launchers on different monitors?
Yes, you can have different game launchers on different monitors by arranging them according to your preference on your desktop. Simply drag the launcher window to the desired monitor.
9. Are there any shortcuts to switch between monitors while gaming?
Yes, you can use keyboard shortcuts like “Windows key + Shift + Arrow keys” to quickly move game windows between monitors while gaming.
10. Can I have different resolutions on my monitors?
Yes, you can have different resolutions on your monitors by adjusting the display settings individually for each monitor according to your preferred resolution.
11. What if my game launches in fullscreen mode on the wrong monitor?
If your game launches in fullscreen mode on the wrong monitor, you can try changing the game’s display settings to windowed mode, dragging it to the desired monitor, and then switching back to fullscreen mode.
12. Can I have different refresh rates on my monitors?
Yes, you can have different refresh rates on your monitors, provided your graphics card and monitors support them. Adjust the refresh rate individually for each monitor in the display settings.