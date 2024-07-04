How to make external SSD bootable?

Solid State Drives (SSDs) have gained immense popularity in recent years due to their faster read/write speeds and durability. Many users prefer to use SSDs as bootable drives to enhance their computer’s performance. In this article, we will explore the process of making an external SSD bootable, allowing you to enjoy a swift and responsive computing experience.
Why Would You Want to Make an External SSD Bootable?
There are several reasons why you might want to make an external SSD bootable. Firstly, it allows you to carry your operating system and important files with you wherever you go. Secondly, using an SSD as a bootable drive can significantly reduce your computer’s startup time. Lastly, an external SSD enables you to easily switch between different computers while having access to your personal files and settings.
Requirements
To make an external SSD bootable, you will need the following items:
– An external SSD.
– A computer with an available USB port.
– A USB-to-SATA adapter or enclosure.
– A bootable operating system installer (USB or DVD).
– Relevant data backup (as the process may involve formatting the SSD).
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Make an External SSD Bootable
Follow these steps to make your external SSD bootable:
Step 1:
Connect your external SSD to your computer using a USB-to-SATA adapter or enclosure. Ensure that the SSD is properly recognized by the computer.
Step 2:
Back up any essential data from your SSD, as the upcoming steps may involve formatting the drive. This will ensure you don’t lose any important files.
Step 3:
Create a bootable USB or DVD containing the operating system installer that you wish to install on your external SSD.
Step 4:
Restart your computer and enter the BIOS or UEFI settings by pressing a specific key (such as F2 or Del) during the startup process.
Step 5:
Navigate to the BIOS/UEFI settings to change the boot order. Set the external SSD or the USB/DVD drive as the first boot device.
Step 6:
Save the changes made to the BIOS/UEFI settings and exit the settings screen. Your computer will restart.
Step 7:
During the restart, the computer will check for a bootable operating system on the external SSD or the USB/DVD drive. If detected, the installation process will begin.
Step 8:
Follow the prompts provided by the operating system installer to install the operating system on the external SSD.
Step 9:
Once the operating system installation is complete, restart your computer again.
Step 10:
Enter the BIOS/UEFI settings once more and set the external SSD as the first boot device.
Step 11:
Save the changes to the BIOS/UEFI settings and exit the settings screen. Your computer will restart again.
Step 12:
If everything is set up correctly, your computer should now boot from the external SSD, providing you with a faster and more responsive experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use any external SSD to make it bootable?
Yes, you can use any external SSD as long as it has sufficient capacity and is recognized by your computer.
Q2: Is it necessary to format the SSD during the process?
Formatting the SSD may be required to install the operating system successfully, so ensure you have a backup of any important data.
Q3: Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external SSD?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive to create a bootable drive, but SSDs generally offer better performance.
Q4: Can I dual boot multiple operating systems using an external SSD?
Yes, it is possible to set up a multi-boot configuration on an external SSD, allowing you to choose between different operating systems at startup.
Q5: Can I make an existing internal SSD bootable by using the same process?
No, the process described here is specifically for making an external SSD bootable. The process for making an internal SSD bootable may differ.
Q6: Can I remove the external SSD after the installation is complete?
Once the operating system is installed on your external SSD, it is generally safe to remove it. However, ensure that you properly shut down your computer before disconnecting the drive.
Q7: Can I use this method to make an external HDD bootable?
Yes, you can use a similar process to make an external HDD bootable. However, HDDs are generally slower than SSDs.
Q8: Can I use this method on a Mac computer?
Yes, the process is similar for Mac computers. However, you may need to use different key combinations to access the BIOS/UEFI settings.
Q9: Can I use third-party software to make an external SSD bootable?
Yes, there is third-party software available that can simplify the process of making an external SSD bootable.
Q10: Can I install applications on the external SSD?
Yes, once your computer is booting from the external SSD, you can install and run applications on it like any other drive.
Q11: Does the external SSD need to be formatted in a specific file system?
To ensure compatibility, it is recommended to format the external SSD using the file system supported by your operating system (e.g., NTFS for Windows, APFS for macOS).
Q12: Can I make an external SSD bootable on a system with a BIOS instead of UEFI?
Yes, the process remains the same, although you will need to access the BIOS settings instead of the UEFI settings.