**How to Make External Monitor Primary on Mac?**
If you use an external monitor with your Mac and want to make it the primary display, you’ve come to the right place. Configuring your external monitor as the primary screen can enhance your workflow and make it easier to manage multiple applications. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of making an external monitor the primary display on your Mac.
**Step 1: Connect the External Monitor**
– Before making your external monitor the primary display, ensure it is properly connected to your Mac using the appropriate cable (such as HDMI, DisplayPort, or Thunderbolt).
**Step 2: Open System Preferences**
– Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen and choose “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.
**Step 3: Select Displays**
– In the System Preferences window, click on “Displays.”
**Step 4: Arrange Displays**
– Within the Displays tab, you’ll see a window representing each of your connected displays. Click and drag the white menu bar at the top of the window onto the external monitor you want to set as the primary.
**Step 5: Configure Display Resolution**
– Adjust the resolution settings, if necessary, by selecting the external monitor and choosing a resolution from the available options. It is recommended to choose a resolution that matches your monitor’s native resolution for optimal clarity.
**Step 6: Adjust Dock Position (optional)**
– If you prefer to have your Dock displayed on the external monitor, you can go to the “Dock” tab within System Preferences and select “Displays have separate Spaces.” This will enable the Dock to appear on the screen where the application windows are active.
**Step 7: Test the Setup**
– Once you have completed the above steps, click on the red “Close” button in the top-left corner to exit System Preferences. Your external monitor should now be set as the primary display.
Now that you know how to make your external monitor the primary display on your Mac, let’s address some related FAQs.
FAQs:
1. How do I change the primary monitor back to my Mac’s built-in display?
– To switch the primary display back to your Mac’s built-in display, follow the steps mentioned above and drag the white menu bar back to your Mac’s screen.
2. Can I use different wallpapers for each display?
– Yes, you can customize wallpapers for each display. In the “Desktop & Screen Saver” section of System Preferences, select the desired image for each display.
3. Can I adjust the position of my external monitor?
– Absolutely! You can rearrange your external monitor’s position by clicking and dragging its representation within System Preferences > Displays > Arrangement tab.
4. How do I mirror my Mac’s screen on an external monitor?
– In System Preferences > Displays > Arrangement tab, check the box that says “Mirror Displays” to display the same content on both screens.
5. Does making the external monitor primary affect application placement?
– No, making the external monitor primary does not directly affect the placement of applications. It simply determines where your menu bar and default Dock appear.
6. What if the external monitor resolution is not listed?
– If the desired resolution is missing, make sure you have the latest display drivers installed for your monitor and update macOS to the latest version available.
7. Can I use an external monitor with a MacBook in closed-lid mode?
– Yes, you can connect an external monitor to your MacBook and use it in closed-lid mode. Simply connect the monitor and an additional keyboard/mouse and close the lid of your MacBook.
8. Are there any keyboard shortcuts for switching displays?
– Yes, you can press Command + F1 to toggle between mirroring your desktop on both displays or using your external display only.
9. Can I use a different resolution for each screen?
– Yes, macOS allows you to set individual resolutions for each connected display in the Display preferences.
10. Can I use multiple external monitors with my Mac?
– Yes, you can connect multiple external monitors to your Mac as long as it has sufficient ports or you use a compatible docking station.
11. How do I adjust the brightness or other settings on my external monitor?
– Typically, external monitors have their own buttons or settings to control brightness, contrast, and other display parameters. Refer to your monitor’s user manual for specific instructions.
12. Does the Mac performance get affected when using an external monitor?
– The Mac’s performance may be affected by factors like the resolution of the external monitor and the complexity of the applications you’re running. However, modern Macs are generally capable of handling multiple displays without significant performance impact.