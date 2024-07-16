How to make emoji faces with keyboard?

Emojis have become an integral part of our digital communication, allowing us to express a wide range of emotions and experiences with just a simple image. While you can easily access emojis from your smartphone’s keyboard, did you know that you can also create emoji faces using your computer keyboard? In this article, we will explore various keyboard shortcuts and techniques to make these adorable and expressive emoji faces right from your desktop.
How to Make Emoji Faces Using Keyboard
To create emoji faces using your keyboard, you need to make use of a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols. While the exact method may vary slightly depending on your operating system and text editor, here are some commonly used techniques that work on most platforms:
1. **Smile Emoticon :)**: Simply type a colon (:) followed by a closing parenthesis ()).
2. **Frown Emoticon :(**: Type a colon (:) followed by an opening parenthesis (()).
3. **Wink Emoticon ;)**: Use a semicolon (;) followed by a closing parenthesis ()).
4. **Laughing Emoticon :D**: Type a colon (:) followed by a capital “D” or “d”.
5. **Crying Emoticon :'(**: Input a colon (:) followed by an apostrophe (‘) and an opening parenthesis (()).
6. **Heart Eyes Emoji **: Enter a less than sign (<), followed by a number three (3), and then a closing parenthesis ()). 7. **Upside-Down Emoji **: Use a colon (:) followed by a tilde (~). 8. **Surprised Emoji **: Type a colon (:) followed by a capital “O” or “o”.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Making Emoji Faces with a Keyboard:
1. How can I create a kissing emoticon?
To make a kissing emoticon, use a colon (:) followed by a capital “X” or “x”.
2. Can I make a crying with laughter emoji?
Sure! To create the crying with laughter emoji, type a colon (:) followed by five capital “D”s or “d”s.
3. How do I make a surprised face emoji?
To create a surprised face emoji, use a colon (:) followed by a capital “O” or “o”.
4. What keyboard shortcuts can I use to make a sad face emoji?
You can create a sad face emoji by typing a colon (:) followed by a hyphen (-) and an opening parenthesis (()).
5. How do I make an angry face emoji?
To make an angry face emoji, use a greater than sign (>), followed by a colon (:) and an at symbol (@).
6. Can I create a blushing face emoji?
Yes! You can create a blushing face emoji by using a colon (:) followed by a hyphen (-) and a lowercase “o.”
7. What if I want to make a surprised face but with a tongue sticking out?
For a surprised face with a tongue sticking out emoji, type a colon (:) followed by a capital “P” or “p”.
8. How can I create a hugging emoticon?
To make a hugging emoticon, use a less than sign (<) followed by a number sign (#), a hyphen (-), and then a greater than sign (>).
9. How do I create a worried face emoji?
To create a worried face emoji, type a colon (:) followed by a forward slash (/) and an opening parenthesis (()).
10. Can I make a thinking face emoji?
Certainly! To create a thinking face emoji, use a colon (:) followed by a lowercase “h.”
11. What keyboard shortcut can I use for a sunglasses emoji?
You can create a sunglasses emoji by using an equal sign (=), followed by a lowercase “B” or “b”.
12. How do I create a cute cat face emoji?
To make a cute cat face emoji, type a colon (:) followed by a lowercase “3”.
Now that you are armed with these handy keyboard shortcuts, you can spice up your digital conversations and express yourself in a fun and creative way. So, go ahead and give it a try. Let your emoji faces do the talking!