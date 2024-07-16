How to make emoji appear on keyboard?

Emojis have become a popular way of expressing emotions and conveying messages in the digital world. These small icons, consisting of various facial expressions, objects, and symbols, add a touch of fun and personality to our conversations. If you’re wondering how to make emojis appear on your keyboard, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of enabling emojis on your keyboard and answer some commonly asked questions about them.
How to Enable Emojis on Your Keyboard:
Enabling emojis on your keyboard is a relatively simple process, and it can be done on different devices and operating systems. Here’s how you can do it on various platforms:
For iOS Devices:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.
2. Tap on “General.”
3. Select “Keyboard.”
4. Choose “Keyboards” again.
5. Tap on “Add New Keyboard…”
6. Scroll down and select “Emoji.”
7. You will now see the Emoji keyboard added to your device.
8. To use emojis, open a messaging app, tap on the text field, and switch to the Emoji keyboard using the globe or smiley face icon on the keyboard.
For Android Devices:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and select “System” (or “General Management”).
3. Tap on “Language and Input.”
4. Select “Virtual Keyboard” (or “On-screen keyboard”).
5. Choose your default keyboard from the list.
6. Locate and enable the option for “Emoji Keyboard” or “Gboard” (Google Keyboard) if available.
7. Exit the settings.
8. To use emojis, open a messaging app, tap on the text field, and switch to the Emoji keyboard using the smiley face or globe icon on the keyboard.
For Windows Computers:
1. Open any application where you can type, such as Word or Notepad.
2. Press the “Windows Key” + “;” (semi-colon) to open the emoji picker.
3. Browse the emojis using the categories at the bottom or search for specific emojis.
4. Click on the desired emoji to insert it into your text.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I customize the order of emojis on my keyboard?
No, the order and arrangement of emojis on the keyboard are predetermined by the operating system and cannot be customized.
2. Are there additional emoji keyboards available for download?
Yes, there are several third-party emoji keyboard apps available on app stores for both iOS and Android devices. These apps often provide additional features and a wider range of emojis.
3. Why can’t I see some emojis on my device?
Different devices and operating systems may support different emojis. If you can’t see certain emojis, it might be because your device or software version doesn’t support them.
4. Can I use emojis on social media platforms?
Yes, most social media platforms have built-in support for emojis. You can simply switch to the Emoji keyboard on your device and insert emojis while composing a post or comment.
5. Can I use emojis in emails and documents?
Yes, emojis can be used in emails and documents. To insert emojis, follow the same process of switching to the Emoji keyboard as you would in messaging apps.
6. Are there emojis available for different skin tones?
Yes, many emojis have different options for skin tones. When you select an emoji, a pop-up will appear with various skin tone options for that emoji.
7. Can I use emojis in passwords?
While some platforms and websites may allow the use of emojis in passwords, it is generally not recommended. Emojis may not be supported universally, and using them in passwords could create compatibility or security issues.
8. Can I suggest new emojis?
Yes, you can suggest new emojis to the Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for approving and standardizing emojis. Visit their website for more information on the submission process.
9. How often are new emojis added?
New emojis are added regularly, usually once a year. The exact timing and selection of new emojis depend on the Unicode Consortium’s schedule and approval process.
10. Are emojis the same on all devices?
While the general appearance of emojis is standardized across different platforms, there might be slight variations in design and style. Emojis can appear differently on different devices, but their overall meaning remains consistent.
11. Can I use emojis in my username or account name?
It depends on the platform or website. Some platforms allow emojis in usernames, while others may have restrictions or limitations. Check the platform’s guidelines or terms of service for more information.
12. Can I disable emojis on my keyboard?
Yes, you can disable emojis on your keyboard by following a similar process to enabling them. Instead of adding an emoji keyboard, you can remove or disable it from the keyboard settings on your device.