How to Make Discord Start Up on Second Monitor?
Discord is a popular messaging and voice chat platform used by gamers and various communities. By default, Discord opens on the primary monitor of your computer. However, if you have multiple monitors and prefer to have Discord open on your second monitor, don’t worry! There are simple steps you can follow to make it happen.
1. **How to make Discord start up on the second monitor?**
To make Discord open on your second monitor, you can adjust the settings within Discord itself. Follow these steps:
1. Launch Discord on your computer.
2. Click on the “User Settings” icon in the bottom left corner. It looks like a gear.
3. In the User Settings menu, click on the “App Settings” option on the left sidebar.
4. Scroll down to find the “Window Settings” section.
5. Click on the checkbox next to “Enable Multi-Monitor Discord” to enable the feature.
6. When this option is enabled, Discord will remember the last monitor used and automatically open on that monitor the next time you start it up.
Now, whenever you open Discord, it will open on your second monitor, providing you with a seamless experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
2. How can I change the default monitor in Windows?
To change the default monitor in Windows, you can go to the display settings. Right-click on your desktop, select “Display Settings” (or “Screen Resolution”), and then choose the desired monitor from the “Multiple displays” dropdown menu.
3. Can I move Discord between monitors without changing any settings?
Yes, you can manually move Discord between monitors by dragging the Discord window from one monitor to another. However, if you want Discord to consistently open on your second monitor, following the steps mentioned above is recommended.
4. What if I have more than two monitors?
If you have more than two monitors, Discord will open on the last monitor that you used to close the application. Enabling the “Enable Multi-Monitor Discord” option will ensure that Discord consistently opens on the monitor where you last used it.
5. Why does Discord always open on my primary monitor?
By default, Discord opens on the primary monitor of your computer. However, by enabling the “Enable Multi-Monitor Discord” option, you can make Discord open on your preferred monitor.
6. Can I set different startup options for different applications?
While different applications have their own startup options, Discord allows you to set it to open on your desired monitor through its built-in settings.
7. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to move applications between monitors?
Unfortunately, Windows does not provide built-in keyboard shortcuts to move applications between monitors. However, various third-party applications offer this functionality.
8. What if I want to revert back to having Discord open on my primary monitor?
To revert back to having Discord open on your primary monitor, simply disable the “Enable Multi-Monitor Discord” option in the Discord app settings.
9. Will these steps work on all operating systems?
Yes, these steps will work on all operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux) since they are specific to the Discord application itself and not the operating system.
10. Can I use Discord on multiple monitors simultaneously?
Yes, you can use Discord on multiple monitors simultaneously. The steps mentioned above will help you set your preferred monitor for Discord’s startup, ensuring it consistently opens there.
11. Is it possible to have Discord open on both monitors at the same time?
No, Discord can only be active on one monitor at a time. However, you can stretch the Discord window across both monitors if you prefer a larger window.
12. Do I need a specific version of Discord for this?
No, you do not need a specific version of Discord. The option to enable multi-monitor support is available in all versions of Discord. Simply ensure that you have the latest version installed to access this option.
By following these simple steps, you can make Discord open on your second monitor and enjoy an enhanced gaming and chat experience without any hassle.