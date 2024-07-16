**How to Make Discord Start on Second Monitor?**
Discord has become an immensely popular platform for online communication, especially for gamers and communities. If you’re someone who prefers using multiple monitors for enhanced productivity or gaming experience, you might want to set up Discord to automatically start on your second monitor. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure that Discord always opens on your desired monitor. In this article, we will guide you through the process, so let’s get started!
**Step 1: Identify Your Main Display**
Before we proceed, it’s important to identify which monitor you consider as your primary or main display. This distinction is necessary because Discord tends to open on the primary display by default. Once you have determined your main display, we can proceed with the next steps.
**Step 2: Customize Your Discord Shortcut**
To make Discord start on your second monitor, you need to customize its shortcut properties. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Locate the Discord shortcut icon either on your desktop or in the Windows Start menu.
2. Right-click on the shortcut icon and select “Properties” from the context menu.
3. In the properties window, you will see the “Target” field containing the location of the Discord executable file. Add a space after the file path, followed by `–start-fullscreen` or `–start-maximized`.
4. Now, we will modify the properties to ensure Discord opens on your second monitor. Add `–display=2` at the end of the target field (replace “2” with the number of your desired monitor if it’s different). For example: `–display=2`.
**Step 3: Apply the Changes and Test**
After modifying the Discord shortcut properties, click on the “Apply” button, followed by “OK” to save the changes. Now, double-click on the shortcut icon to launch Discord. If you have set everything up correctly, Discord should now open on your second monitor, bypassing your primary display.
That’s it! You have successfully configured Discord to start on your second monitor. Enjoy a seamless communication and gaming experience without the hassle of moving the application to your desired screen every time you launch it.
FAQs:
1. Can I make Discord start on a specific monitor without using shortcuts?
Unfortunately, modifying the shortcut properties is currently the only known method to make Discord open on a specific monitor.
2. How can I switch back to my primary monitor if I mistakenly set Discord to open on the wrong one?
If you set Discord to open on the wrong monitor, you can still access it by pressing the Windows key + Shift + Left or Right arrow key to move the active window between monitors.
3. Is it possible to make Discord open on a third or fourth monitor?
Yes, you can customize the Discord shortcut properties following the same steps mentioned above but replace `–display=2` with the corresponding monitor number.
4. Will these changes be effective if I launch Discord from the Start menu?
Yes, modifying the shortcut properties once will make Discord open on your second monitor regardless of whether you launch it from the shortcut itself or the Start menu.
5. Can I modify the shortcut properties on Mac or Linux systems?
No, this method specifically applies to Windows operating systems. On Mac and Linux, Discord opens on the last monitor the application was closed.
6. What if I want Discord to open on a specific workspace on my second monitor?
The above method only sets the position of Discord’s main window. Discord does not have built-in options to directly manage workspaces on multiple monitors.
7. Do I need additional software to make Discord open on a second monitor?
No, you don’t need any additional software. The provided steps allow you to configure Discord’s shortcut properties to open it on the desired monitor.
8. How can I check the number of each monitor?
To check the number assigned to each monitor, right-click on your desktop, select “Display settings,” and you will see each monitor labeled with a number.
9. I followed all the steps correctly, but Discord still opens on my primary monitor. What should I do?
Ensure that you have applied the changes and click “OK” after modifying the shortcut properties. If the issue persists, try restarting your computer and then launch Discord again.
10. Does this method work with other applications as well?
No, this method is specific to Discord and may not be applicable to other applications.
11. Can I change the size of Discord’s window on my second monitor?
Yes, you can customize the window size of Discord on your second monitor by dragging the edges of the application window.
12. Are there any alternative methods to make Discord start on a second monitor?
Currently, modifying the shortcut properties is the most reliable method. However, keep an eye out for future updates or features in Discord that may provide alternative solutions.