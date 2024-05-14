How to Make Discord Open on Second Monitor?
Discord has become the go-to platform for gamers and communities alike to communicate and connect with each other. One common issue users face is how to make Discord open on a second monitor. Whether you prefer to have Discord open on a separate screen for easy access while gaming or for multitasking purposes, it’s actually quite simple to set it up. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to make Discord open on your second monitor, and address some related frequently asked questions to assist you further.
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Make Discord Open on Second Monitor
To make Discord open on your second monitor, follow these simple steps:
- Ensure both monitors are connected: Make sure your second monitor is properly connected to your computer.
- Launch Discord: Open Discord by clicking on its icon on your taskbar or desktop.
- Access User Settings: Click on the gear icon located at the bottom-left corner of the Discord window to open the User Settings menu.
- Select Appearance: From the User Settings menu, click on the “Appearance” tab located on the left-hand side.
- Enable Developer Mode: Scroll down to the “Developer Mode” section and toggle the switch to turn it on.
- Close User Settings: Click on the “X” icon at the top-right corner of the User Settings menu to close it.
- Right-click Discord icon: Locate the Discord icon in your system tray (usually located at the bottom-right corner of your screen), and right-click it.
- Select App Mode: From the context menu that appears, hover over “App Mode” and then select “Desktop.”
- Maximize Discord: Left-click on the Discord icon in your system tray to maximize the application.
- Drag Discord: Click and hold on the Discord window’s title bar, then drag it to your second monitor.
- Adjust position if needed: If the window isn’t perfectly aligned, click and drag the edges or corners to adjust its position as desired.
- Done: Discord will now open and appear on your second monitor.
That’s it! You’ve successfully made Discord open on your second monitor. Now you can easily chat, voice chat, and participate in communities while enjoying your primary monitor for gaming or other tasks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I switch back to the main monitor if I want Discord on my primary screen again?
To switch Discord back to your main monitor, simply repeat the steps above but drag the Discord window back to your primary monitor instead of the second one.
2. Can I customize the size of the Discord window on my second monitor?
Yes, you can customize the size of the Discord window by clicking and dragging the edges or corners of the window on your second monitor.
3. What if I can’t see the Discord system tray icon?
If you can’t see the Discord system tray icon, try clicking on the upward arrow in the system tray to reveal hidden icons, and it should be there.
4. Can I use Discord on multiple monitors simultaneously?
While Discord can only be open in one window, you can use multiple monitors to display different Discord servers, chats, or voice channels simultaneously using Discord’s split-screen feature.
5. Is it possible to have separate audio outputs for Discord on my second monitor?
Yes, Discord allows you to select different audio outputs for its voice chat feature. You can configure this through the “Voice & Video” settings in Discord.
6. What should I do if Discord is not displaying correctly on my second monitor?
If Discord is not displaying correctly on your second monitor, try restarting Discord or your computer and repeat the steps mentioned above.
7. Can I have Discord open on both monitors at the same time?
As of now, Discord can only open in one window. However, you can span the Discord window across both monitors by adjusting its size and position.
8. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to move Discord between monitors?
Unfortunately, Discord doesn’t have built-in keyboard shortcuts for moving itself between monitors. You’ll need to manually drag the window to the desired monitor.
9. What if I want Discord to open on a specific monitor every time I launch it?
To make Discord open on a specific monitor every time you launch it, you can adjust your display settings. By setting your preferred monitor as the primary display, Discord will open on that monitor by default.
10. Does Discord remember my monitor preference?
Yes, Discord remembers the position where it was last closed. So, if you consistently close Discord when it’s on your second monitor, it will open there the next time.
11. Can I make Discord open on a specific virtual desktop instead of a physical monitor?
Yes, you can make Discord open on a specific virtual desktop if you’re using virtual desktop software. Simply drag the Discord window to the desired virtual desktop.
12. Is there a way to switch to a different monitor using a hotkey?
While Discord doesn’t have a built-in hotkey for directly switching between monitors, you can use the combination “Windows key + Shift + Arrow keys” to move the entire Discord window to a different monitor.