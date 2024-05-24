Discord is a popular communication platform among gamers and online communities. It offers various features like voice and text chat, making it essential for those who want to connect with others during gaming sessions or group discussions. While Discord typically launches on the primary monitor by default, it is possible to make it launch on a second monitor with a few simple steps. In this article, we will walk you through the process of launching Discord on your second monitor, and also answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to make Discord launch on second monitor?
To make Discord launch on your second monitor, follow these steps:
1. **Close Discord**: If Discord is currently running, close the application completely.
2. **Open Display Settings**: Right-click on your desktop background and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu.
3. **Identify Monitors**: Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section and click on the “Identify” button. This will display numbers on each of your screens to identify them.
4. **Rearrange Displays**: Drag and drop the numbered displays in the “Display settings” window to match the physical layout of your monitors. Position your second monitor to the left or right of your primary monitor, depending on your preference.
5. **Set Second Monitor as Primary**: In the “Display settings” window, click on the display you want to make your primary monitor (the one where Discord will launch by default). Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section, and check the box that says “Make this my main display.” This will ensure that your second monitor becomes the primary display.
6. **Apply Changes**: Click the “Apply” button at the bottom of the “Display settings” window to save the changes.
7. **Run Discord**: Launch Discord, and it should now open on your second monitor, as it is set as the primary display.
By following these steps, you can modify the display settings to make Discord launch on your second monitor instead of the primary monitor.
Now, let’s address some other frequently asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs
1. How do I switch Discord from one monitor to another?
To switch Discord from one monitor to another, drag the Discord window and move it to the desired monitor.
2. Can I have Discord running on multiple monitors simultaneously?
No, Discord can only be active on one monitor at a time. However, you can have multiple Discord windows open and arrange them across different monitors.
3. Will Discord remember the monitor it was last opened on?
No, Discord will not remember the monitor it was last open on. It will always open on the primary monitor by default unless you change the display settings.
4. Can I customize Discord to open on a specific monitor every time?
Yes, you can customize Discord to open on a specific monitor by setting that monitor as the primary display in your computer’s display settings.
5. Does Discord support fullscreen mode on multiple monitors?
No, Discord does not support fullscreen mode on multiple monitors. It will only go fullscreen on the monitor where it is currently open.
6. How do I move Discord between monitors with hotkeys?
Unfortunately, Discord does not currently have built-in hotkeys for moving between monitors. You will need to use the manual drag-and-drop method to move Discord from one monitor to another.
7. Can I set up different audio devices for Discord on different monitors?
No, Discord uses the default audio device set in your computer’s sound settings. Therefore, it will use the audio device connected to the primary monitor, regardless of which monitor Discord is open on.
8. Can I have different Discord profiles on different monitors?
No, Discord profiles are linked to your Discord account and are not associated with specific monitors.
9. Will Discord notifications appear on both monitors?
Discord notifications will only appear on the monitor where Discord is currently open. They will not show up on other monitors unless you move Discord to that particular monitor.
10. What if I only have one monitor?
If you only have one monitor, Discord will open on that monitor by default. There is no need to change any display settings.
11. Can I set a custom resolution for Discord on my second monitor?
No, Discord does not have a built-in option to set a custom resolution for different monitors. It will follow the resolution settings of your primary monitor.
12. Does Discord support multiple virtual desktops?
Yes, Discord supports multiple virtual desktops. You can have Discord open on different desktops, but it will still adhere to the primary monitor setting for each desktop.
In conclusion, with a few simple steps, you can make Discord launch on your second monitor. By adjusting the display settings and designating your second monitor as the primary display, Discord will open on that monitor by default. Enjoy seamless communication with your fellow gamers or online community members while utilizing your preferred monitor for Discord.