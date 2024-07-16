How to make degree symbol on Mac keyboard?

If you frequently use a Mac computer for your daily tasks, you may have come across the need to type the degree symbol (°). Whether you’re working on a document, writing an email, or even designing a presentation, knowing how to quickly and easily incorporate the degree symbol into your text can be quite helpful. Fortunately, Mac keyboards provide a straightforward way to insert this symbol without much hassle. Let’s explore the various methods you can use to make the degree symbol on a Mac keyboard.
1. Using the Option key
The simplest and most common way to make the degree symbol on a Mac keyboard is by utilizing the Option key. Just follow these steps:
- Place your cursor where you want to insert the degree symbol.
- Press and hold down the Option key (⌥) on your keyboard.
- While keeping the Option key pressed, type the letter “k”.
That’s it! The degree symbol (°) should now appear where you placed your cursor.
2. Using the Character Viewer
If you prefer a visual method or you find it challenging to remember keyboard shortcuts, you can access the Character Viewer in macOS. Here’s how:
- Click on the “Edit” menu in the top-left corner of your screen.
- Select “Emoji & Symbols” from the dropdown menu (it may also be labeled as “Special Characters”).
- A window will pop up showing a vast collection of characters. In the search bar, type “degree” and you’ll see the degree symbol appear.
- Double-click on the degree symbol to insert it into your document at the current cursor position.
Using the Character Viewer allows you to explore a variety of other symbols and special characters as well.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use the degree symbol in any application on my Mac?
A1: Yes, you can use the degree symbol in any text-based application that allows character input, such as Pages, TextEdit, Microsoft Word, and even web browsers.
Q2: Does the degree symbol have a keyboard shortcut?
A2: Yes, as mentioned above, the Option key + “k” is the keyboard shortcut to produce the degree symbol on a Mac keyboard.
Q3: Are there any alternative keyboard shortcuts to make the degree symbol?
A3: Yes, some Mac keyboards may also offer the shortcut Option + Shift + 8 to insert the degree symbol.
Q4: Can I use the degree symbol in filenames on a Mac?
A4: It is generally recommended to avoid using special characters, including the degree symbol, in filenames to prevent any potential issues or compatibility conflicts across different operating systems or software.
Q5: What should I do if my Mac keyboard doesn’t have an Option key?
A5: If you are using a non-Apple keyboard, you may need to refer to its user manual or documentation to find the corresponding key or combination of keys that produce the degree symbol.
Q6: Can I create a keyboard shortcut for the degree symbol?
A6: Yes, you can create a custom keyboard shortcut for the degree symbol by navigating to “System Preferences” > “Keyboard” > “Text” and clicking on the “+” button at the bottom of the table. Enter a desired text substitution and use the degree symbol in the “Replace” field.
Q7: Does the method to make the degree symbol vary between Mac models?
A7: No, the method remains the same across different Mac models and keyboard types.
Q8: Can I copy and paste the degree symbol from another source?
A8: Yes, you can copy the degree symbol from any source, such as websites or documents, and then paste it into your desired location by using the “Copy” (Command + C) and “Paste” (Command + V) commands.
Q9: Is the degree symbol available on the Touch Bar of MacBook Pro?
A9: Yes, if you’re using a MacBook Pro equipped with a Touch Bar, you can access the degree symbol by tapping on the “123” key to switch to the numerical and symbol keyboard, then simply tap on the degree symbol (°).
Q10: Can I create a shortcut for the degree symbol on the Touch Bar?
A10: Unfortunately, the Touch Bar doesn’t currently support customization for individual keys, so you cannot create a specific shortcut for the degree symbol.
Q11: Does the location or language of my Mac affect the availability of the degree symbol?
A11: No, the degree symbol is a standard character available on Mac keyboards regardless of the language or region settings.
Q12: Can I adjust the appearance of the degree symbol on my Mac?
A12: The appearance of the degree symbol is determined by the font you are using. Choosing a different font may change the style or size of the symbol.
Now that you know how to make the degree symbol on a Mac keyboard and have answers to some commonly associated questions, you can effortlessly express temperature, angles, or any other circumstances that warrant the use of this symbol. Boost your productivity by mastering this handy keyboard technique!