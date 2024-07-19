How to make custom keyboard shortcuts Windows 10?

Whether you are a tech-savvy individual or simply looking to improve your productivity, customizing keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10 can significantly enhance your overall efficiency. By assigning specific key combinations to frequently used commands, you can easily access your favorite applications, folders, or actions with just a simple keystroke. In this article, we will explore various methods to create custom keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10, allowing you to streamline your workflow and save valuable time.
Method 1: Using the Built-in Windows 10 Shortcut Feature
Windows 10 offers a built-in feature that allows you to create custom keyboard shortcuts effortlessly. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1:
Right-click on the target file, folder, or application for which you want to create a keyboard shortcut.
Step 2:
From the context menu, select “Properties.”
Step 3:
In the Properties window, switch to the “Shortcut” tab.
Step 4:
Click inside the “Shortcut key” field and press the combination of keys that you want to set as your custom keyboard shortcut. For example, if you want to use “Ctrl + Alt + T” as your shortcut, press those keys.
Step 5:
Finally, click on “Apply” and then “OK” to save your new keyboard shortcut.
Method 2: Using the Windows Settings Menu
If you prefer using the Windows Settings menu, an alternate method is available:
Step 1:
Open the Windows Settings menu by clicking on the Start icon and selecting the gear-shaped icon.
Step 2:
In the Settings menu, click on “Ease of Access.”
Step 3:
On the left sidebar, select “Keyboard.”
Step 4:
Scroll down until you find the “Custom keyboard shortcuts” section, and click on “Add a new shortcut.”
Step 5:
Provide a name for your shortcut, and in the “Shortcut key” box, press the key combination you want to use.
Step 6:
In the “Command” field, enter the full path of the file, folder, or program you want to open with the shortcut.
Step 7:
Click on “Apply” and close the Settings menu.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I create custom keyboard shortcuts for specific applications?
Yes, you can create custom keyboard shortcuts for specific applications by following the methods described above.
Q2: Can I use the Windows key as part of a custom keyboard shortcut?
No, the Windows key cannot be used as part of a custom keyboard shortcut; it is reserved for Windows system shortcuts.
Q3: Can I use existing shortcuts as part of my custom keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can use existing shortcuts as part of your custom keyboard shortcuts, but make sure they are not already assigned to conflicting actions within the program or the operating system.
Q4: What if the shortcut I want to use is already assigned to another action?
If the shortcut you want to use is already assigned, Windows will inform you about the conflict and ask you to assign a different combination.
Q5: How can I remove or change a custom keyboard shortcut?
To remove or change a custom keyboard shortcut, you can follow the same steps mentioned earlier and overwrite the existing shortcut or leave it blank to remove it.
Q6: Can I create a custom keyboard shortcut to run a batch script or command?
Yes, you can create a custom keyboard shortcut to run a batch script or a specific command by providing the path to the script or command in the “Command” field.
Q7: Will my custom keyboard shortcuts still work after a system update?
Yes, your custom keyboard shortcuts should still work after a system update unless the update specifically affects the operating system’s shortcut functionality.
Q8: Can I use modifiers like Shift or Alt in my custom keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can use modifiers like Shift or Alt in your custom keyboard shortcuts, allowing you to have a wider range of key combinations.
Q9: Can I create custom keyboard shortcuts for system functions, like volume control?
No, the built-in Windows shortcut feature only allows you to create custom keyboard shortcuts for files, folders, and applications, not system functions.
Q10: Can I disable or enable my custom keyboard shortcuts without deleting them?
No, once you create a custom keyboard shortcut, it remains active until you delete or modify it.
Q11: Can I transfer my custom keyboard shortcuts to another Windows 10 computer?
Unfortunately, custom keyboard shortcuts are specific to each computer and cannot be easily transferred to another Windows 10 computer.
Q12: Are there any third-party software options for creating custom keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, there are several third-party software programs available that provide more advanced features and customization options for creating custom keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10.