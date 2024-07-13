How to make copy of Windows 10 on usb?

Creating a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive can be extremely beneficial, whether you want to perform a clean installation, upgrade your current system, or have a portable backup. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of making a copy of Windows 10 on USB. Let’s get started!
Requirements:
- A USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity.
- A Windows 10 ISO file or installation disc.
- A Windows computer for creating the bootable USB.
Instructions:
- First, insert the USB flash drive into your computer’s USB port.
- Next, download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or insert the Windows 10 installation disc into your computer.
- Once the ISO file or installation disc is ready, open the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool. This tool can be downloaded free from the Microsoft Store website.
- Launch the tool and select “Browse” to locate the Windows 10 ISO file or installation disc.
- After selecting the appropriate source, click on “Next” to proceed.
- Choose “USB device” from the available options and click “Next.”
- Now, select the USB drive you inserted earlier from the dropdown list and click “Begin copying.”
- Your USB drive will be formatted during this process, so ensure you have backed up any important files beforehand.
- The tool will then start copying the Windows 10 ISO file or installation files to the USB drive. This may take several minutes.
- Once the process is complete, you will receive a message notifying you that the bootable USB device has been created.
- Eject the USB drive safely from your computer.
- Voila! You now have a bootable USB drive with a copy of Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use any USB drive for this process?
No, you need to use a USB flash drive with a storage capacity of at least 8GB and that is compatible with bootable installations.
2. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive. Simply insert the Windows 10 installation disc into your computer and follow the same steps mentioned above.
3. What is the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool?
The Windows USB/DVD Download Tool is a free utility provided by Microsoft that allows you to create a bootable USB drive or a DVD from a Windows ISO file or installation disc.
4. Can I create a copy of Windows 10 on a Mac?
Although the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool is only available for Windows computers, you can use other third-party tools like Rufus or UNetbootin to create a bootable USB drive on a Mac.
5. Do I need to activate Windows 10 on the USB drive separately?
No, the copy of Windows 10 on the USB drive will use the same license as your original installation. Activation is not required separately.
6. Can I use the bootable USB drive on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers as long as the license permits it.
7. Can I update the copied version of Windows 10 on the USB drive?
Yes, you can update the copied version of Windows 10 on the USB drive using Windows Update or by applying offline updates.
8. Can I use the USB drive to repair my existing Windows 10 installation?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB drive to access advanced startup options and repair your existing Windows 10 installation.
9. Can I make a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive without using third-party tools?
No, you need to use a tool like the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool or other alternative software to create a bootable USB drive.
10. Is it legal to create a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive?
Yes, it is legal to create a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive as long as you have a valid license for each installation.
11. How long does it take to create a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive?
The time taken to create a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive may vary depending on your computer’s performance, USB drive speed, and other factors. Generally, it takes around 15-30 minutes.
12. Can I use the bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on a new computer?
Yes, the bootable USB drive can be used to install Windows 10 on a new computer or a computer without an operating system.
Now that you have successfully created a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive, you can use it for the purpose of your choice. Whether it’s performing a clean installation or upgrading your existing system, having a bootable USB drive at your disposal can save you time and effort. Enjoy exploring the possibilities!