**How to make ASUS monitor full screen?**
If you’re using an ASUS monitor and want to maximize your screen real estate, here’s a step-by-step guide to making your ASUS monitor full screen.
1. Check the resolution settings: Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings.” Ensure that your monitor is set to its recommended resolution to make the most of the available screen space.
2. Adjust scaling settings: While in the “Display settings” menu, scroll down to find the “Scale and layout” section. Set the scaling option to “100%” to ensure that the content on your screen fills it entirely.
3. Update graphics drivers: Outdated graphics drivers can sometimes limit your ability to make your ASUS monitor full screen. Visit the ASUS website or the website of your graphics card manufacturer to download and install the latest drivers.
4. Access the monitor settings: On your ASUS monitor, locate the menu button. Press it to bring up the OSD (On-Screen Display) menu.
5. Navigate to the “Image” section: Using the buttons on your monitor, navigate through the OSD menu until you find the “Image” (or similar) section.
6. Adjust aspect ratio: Within the “Image” settings, look for an option that allows you to change the aspect ratio. Choose the aspect ratio that matches the dimensions of your monitor and desired full-screen view, such as “16:9” for most widescreen monitors.
7. Avoid ‘smart scaling’ or ‘aspect control’ features: Some ASUS monitors offer ‘smart scaling’ or ‘aspect control’ features that automatically adjust the display to different aspect ratios. Disable these features to prevent them from interfering with your full-screen settings.
8. Save your changes: Once you’ve adjusted the aspect ratio, find the option to save your settings within the OSD menu. Confirm and exit the menu to apply the changes.
That’s it! By following these steps, you should be able to make your ASUS monitor full screen and enjoy a more immersive viewing experience.
FAQs on making ASUS monitor full screen:
1. How do I know the recommended resolution for my ASUS monitor?
To find the recommended resolution, navigate to the “Display settings” on your computer and locate the recommended resolution for your specific monitor model under the “Resolution” dropdown menu.
2. What if I can’t change the resolution on my ASUS monitor?
If you’re unable to change the resolution, ensure that you have the necessary permissions on your computer. Contact your system administrator or consult the manufacturer’s support for further assistance.
3. Can I stretch the content on my screen to make it full screen?
It is generally recommended to avoid stretching content to fit the screen, as it can distort images and text. Adjusting the aspect ratio is a better approach to achieving a full-screen view.
4. Why should I update my graphics drivers?
Updating your graphics drivers ensures that your monitor and graphics card work smoothly together and provide you with access to the latest features and optimizations.
5. Can I make my ASUS monitor full screen on a Mac?
Yes, the steps to make your ASUS monitor full screen on a Mac are similar. Access the display settings from the Apple menu, adjust the resolution, and ensure that scaling is set to 100%.
6. I made the changes in the OSD menu, but nothing happened. What do I do?
If your changes in the OSD menu don’t take effect, ensure that you have pressed the “Save” or “Apply” button within the menu. If the issue persists, try restarting your computer and check your graphics driver settings.
7. Why do some webpages or applications still have black bars on the sides?
Certain webpages or applications might have fixed aspect ratios or content display settings that prevent them from occupying the entire screen. This is not something you can fix through monitor settings.
8. How can I revert the changes if I’m not satisfied?
To revert the changes and restore the default settings, access the OSD menu again, navigate to the “Image” section, and look for an option like “Reset” or “Restore defaults.”
9. Can I make specific applications full screen without changing the monitor settings?
Yes, you can make individual applications full screen by pressing the F11 key on your keyboard. This shortcut works for most web browsers, image viewers, and media players.
10. What if the option to adjust aspect ratio is not available in the OSD menu?
If your monitor does not offer the option to adjust aspect ratio in the OSD menu, it may not support changing aspect ratios. In such cases, you may have to adjust the aspect ratio through your computer’s display settings.
11. Does making my ASUS monitor full screen affect its performance?
No, adjusting the aspect ratio or making your ASUS monitor full screen does not impact its performance. It simply affects how content is displayed on the screen.
12. Can I use third-party software to make my ASUS monitor full screen?
While there might be third-party software available that claims to enable full-screen viewing, it is generally recommended to utilize the built-in settings of your monitor and computer for the best results.