How to make apps open on main monitor?

If you have multiple monitors connected to your computer, you may sometimes find that applications open on a secondary monitor instead of your main display. This can be frustrating and disrupt your workflow, as you constantly need to drag those app windows back to your primary screen. Fortunately, there are a few simple solutions to ensure that apps open on your main monitor every time. In this article, we’ll explore different methods to effectively address this issue.
Method 1: Adjust Display Settings
The first approach to making apps open on your main monitor involves adjusting your computer’s display settings. Here’s how to do it:
Step 1:
Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu that appears.
Step 2:
In the Display settings window, scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section. Ensure that “Extend these displays” is selected.
Step 3:
Click and drag the monitor representing your main display to the left-most position in the layout diagram.
Step 4:
Click on the “Apply” button to save the changes.
Method 2: Set Your Main Display
Another method to ensure applications open on your primary monitor is by designating it as the main display. Here’s what you need to do:
Step 1:
Open the Display settings, as explained in Method 1, Step 1.
Step 2:
Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section, and click on “Identify” to see a number on each screen representing its position.
Step 3:
Scroll back to the top of the Display settings window and locate the “Make this my main display” checkbox.
Step 4:
Click on the checkbox to make your primary monitor as the main display.
Step 5:
Click on the “Apply” button to save the changes.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I check which monitor is my main display?
Open the Display settings and look for the monitor labeled as “Main Display” or “This is my main monitor.”
2. Can I choose which monitor an application opens on?
Most applications will open on the main display by default, but you can often rearrange their position by dragging and dropping them.
3. Why does Windows sometimes open apps on the wrong monitor?
This can happen if the display settings are misconfigured or if you disconnected and reconnected monitors.
4. Can I use shortcut keys to move apps between monitors?
Yes, you can use the Windows key + Shift + Arrow keys to move an app window between monitors.
5. Do all apps support the movement between monitors?
While most apps allow for movement between monitors, some applications or games may be restricted to a specific display.
6. How can I change the order of my monitors?
In the Display settings, click and drag the monitors to rearrange their position.
7. Will changing the main display affect my desktop icons or taskbar?
Changing the main display shouldn’t affect your icons or taskbar, as they will automatically adjust to the new main display.
8. Is there a way to set different wallpapers for each monitor?
Yes, you can customize wallpapers for individual monitors by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “Personalize,” and then choosing the desired wallpapers.
9. Can I extend my desktop to more than two monitors?
Yes, you can extend your desktop across multiple monitors by connecting additional displays and configuring them in the Display settings.
10. Is it possible to mirror my main display onto another monitor?
Yes, you can mirror your main display by selecting the “Duplicate these displays” option in the Display settings.
11. How do I disable a secondary monitor temporarily?
You can disable a secondary monitor by selecting it in the Display settings and clicking on the “Disconnect this display” button.
12. What if my monitors have different resolutions?
Windows allows you to set individual resolutions for each monitor, ensuring they display properly regardless of their differences.