How to make Android keyboard like iphone?

One of the reasons behind the immense popularity of Apple’s iPhone is its sleek design and user-friendly interface, which includes the iOS keyboard. Many Android users might find the iPhone keyboard more visually appealing and functional compared to their own Android keyboard. If you are an Android user and would like to give your device a touch of the iPhone experience, here’s how you can make your Android keyboard more like the iPhone keyboard:
Using Third-Party Keyboard Apps
The easiest way to achieve an iPhone-like experience on your Android device is by using third-party keyboard apps specifically designed to mimic the iOS keyboard. These apps offer a range of features similar to the iPhone keyboard, allowing you to type effortlessly and enjoy a visually pleasing interface. Some popular options include:
1. Gboard by Google: This app provides a similar typing experience to the iPhone keyboard, along with gesture-based typing and integrated Google Search.
2. SwiftKey: Offering a plethora of themes and customization options, this keyboard app is known for its accuracy and predictive typing capabilities.
3. Fleksy: Focusing on providing a simple and intuitive typing experience, Fleksy offers a wide range of customization features and unique extensions.
4. Chrooma: Chrooma adapts its color to match the app you are using, just like the iPhone keyboard. It also includes swipe typing and various customization options.
Customization Options
Once you have chosen a third-party keyboard app that suits your preferences, you can further customize it to resemble the iPhone keyboard. Here’s how:
5. Select the iPhone theme: Many third-party keyboard apps offer iPhone themes that replicate the look and feel of the iOS keyboard.
6. Enable key borders: Some keyboard apps allow you to enable key borders, which can give your Android keyboard a more iPhone-like appearance.
7. Choose a font: Look for a font that closely resembles the one used in the iPhone keyboard. This will enhance the visual similarity between the two keyboards.
8. Adjust key height and size: Experiment with the key height and size settings to find a layout that feels comfortable and reminiscent of the iPhone keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I make my Android keyboard look exactly like the iPhone keyboard?
No, it is not possible to replicate the exact iPhone keyboard experience on an Android device due to system limitations. However, using third-party keyboard apps can provide a similar appearance and functionality.
2. Are third-party keyboard apps safe?
Generally, third-party keyboard apps are safe to use. However, it is always important to download them from trusted sources such as the Google Play Store to minimize the risk of malware or privacy breaches.
3. Will changing my keyboard affect the security of my Android device?
Changing your keyboard will not compromise the security of your Android device as long as you download apps from reputable sources and grant necessary permissions wisely.
4. Can I still use emojis and special characters with an iPhone-like Android keyboard?
Yes, most third-party keyboard apps offer a range of emojis and special characters that you can easily use while typing.
5. Can I use swipe typing with an iPhone-like Android keyboard?
Yes, many third-party keyboard apps include swipe typing functionality, allowing you to glide your finger across the keyboard to form words.
6. Can I type in multiple languages with an iPhone-like Android keyboard?
Yes, most third-party keyboard apps support multiple languages and provide auto-correction and predictive typing for different languages.
7. Will an iPhone-like Android keyboard consume more battery?
The impact on battery life will vary depending on the specific keyboard app you use. However, the difference in battery consumption should generally be negligible.
8. Do I need to root my Android device to install a third-party keyboard app?
No, you do not need to root your Android device to install and use a third-party keyboard app.
9. Can I sync my keyboard settings across multiple Android devices?
Some third-party keyboard apps offer cloud sync functionality that allows you to sync your settings and preferences across multiple Android devices.
10. Is there a free iPhone-like Android keyboard app available?
Yes, many third-party keyboard apps offer free versions with additional paid features or premium versions with more customization options.
11. Will an iPhone-like Android keyboard work on all Android devices?
Third-party keyboard apps typically work on most Android devices running a compatible version of the Android operating system.
12. Can I use an iPhone-like Android keyboard offline?
Yes, once installed, most third-party keyboard apps can be used offline without requiring an active internet connection.