How to make an external hard drive bootable Windows 7?

If you are looking for a portable and convenient way to carry your Windows 7 operating system with you, creating a bootable external hard drive is the solution. This article will guide you through the process of making an external hard drive bootable with Windows 7.
Prerequisites
Before we begin, let’s go through the prerequisites:
1. An external hard drive with sufficient storage space: Ensure that your external hard drive has enough space to accommodate the entire Windows 7 operating system.
2. A copy of the Windows 7 ISO file: You will need a copy of the Windows 7 ISO file that contains the installation data. If you don’t have it, you can download it from the Microsoft website or obtain it from an authorized source.
3. A computer with administrative privileges: You need to have administrative access to the computer you will be using to create the bootable external hard drive.
Step-by-Step Guide
Follow these steps to make your external hard drive bootable with Windows 7:
Step 1: Connect the External Hard Drive
Connect your external hard drive to the computer using the appropriate cable.
Step 2: Backup Important Data
Before proceeding, ensure that you have backed up all important data from the external hard drive. The process of making the drive bootable will erase all existing data.
Step 3: Format the External Hard Drive
To format the external hard drive, follow these steps:
– Open the File Explorer (previously known as Windows Explorer).
– Right-click on the external hard drive and select “Format” from the context menu.
– Select the File System as “NTFS” and choose a suitable Allocation Unit Size.
– Click on “Start” to initiate the formatting process. Be aware that this will erase all data on the drive.
Step 4: Create a Bootable Partition
To create a bootable partition, follow these steps:
– Open the Command Prompt as an administrator.
– Type “diskpart” and press Enter to open the DiskPart utility.
– Type “list disk” to view a list of available disks. Identify your external hard drive based on its size.
– Type “select disk x” (replace “x” with the disk number of your external hard drive) and press Enter.
– Type “clean” and press Enter to erase all existing data on the disk.
– Type “create partition primary” and press Enter to create a primary partition.
– Type “select partition 1” and press Enter to select the newly created partition.
– Type “active” and press Enter to make the partition active.
– Type “format fs=ntfs quick” and press Enter to format the partition as NTFS.
Step 5: Mount the Windows 7 ISO File
To mount the Windows 7 ISO file, follow these steps:
– Create a new folder on your computer, for example, “C:Win7”.
– Open the Command Prompt as an administrator.
– Type “mountvol Y: C:Win7” and press Enter. Replace “Y” with an available drive letter.
Step 6: Copy Windows 7 Files
To copy the Windows 7 files to the external hard drive, follow these steps:
– Open the Command Prompt as an administrator.
– Type “xcopy Y:*.* /s/e/f E:” and press Enter. Replace “Y” with the drive letter assigned to the mounted Windows 7 ISO and “E” with the drive letter assigned to your external hard drive.
**
How to boot from the external hard drive?
**
To boot your computer from the external hard drive, restart your computer and enter the BIOS or UEFI settings. Set the external hard drive as the primary boot device and save the changes. Your computer will now boot from the external hard drive.
FAQs
1. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive to create a bootable Windows 7 drive following similar steps.
2. Do I need to purchase a separate copy of Windows 7 to create the bootable drive?
No, you can use the ISO file of your existing Windows 7 installation.
3. Can I make an external hard drive bootable with other versions of Windows?
Yes, you can follow a similar process to make an external hard drive bootable with other versions of Windows.
4. Will creating a bootable external hard drive erase all the data on it?
Yes, creating a bootable external hard drive will erase all existing data. It is important to back up any important data before proceeding.
5. Can I use a Mac computer to create a bootable external hard drive for Windows 7?
Yes, you can use a Mac computer to create a Windows 7 bootable external hard drive by using virtualization software or Boot Camp.
6. Can I use this bootable external hard drive to install Windows 7 on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the bootable external hard drive to install Windows 7 on multiple computers.
7. How much storage space is required on the external hard drive?
The exact amount of storage space required depends on the size of the Windows 7 ISO file, but a minimum of 16 GB is recommended.
8. Can I make an external hard drive bootable without using the Command Prompt?
No, using the Command Prompt is an essential part of the process.
9. Can I use this bootable external hard drive to repair an existing Windows 7 installation?
Yes, you can use the bootable external hard drive to repair or reinstall Windows 7 on an existing installation.
10. Do I need to install any additional software to create a bootable external hard drive?
No, the process can be completed using the built-in tools and utilities provided by Windows 7.
11. Can I make an external hard drive bootable with Windows 7 on a Linux or Unix-based system?
No, the process outlined in this article is specific to Windows operating systems.
12. Can I partition my external hard drive after making it bootable with Windows 7?
Yes, you can still partition your external hard drive after making it bootable, as long as you take precautions not to remove or modify the bootable partition.