How to Make Adobe Open on a Certain Monitor?
If you are using multiple monitors and want to ensure that Adobe applications always open on a specific monitor, you may find it frustrating when they randomly open on different screens. However, there is a simple solution to this problem. By following a series of steps, you can set Adobe to open on a certain monitor every time. Let’s explore this process further.
How to make Adobe open on a certain monitor?
To make Adobe open on a certain monitor, you can use the Windows display settings. Here are the steps to follow:
1. Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
2. On the Display settings page, scroll down until you find the “Multiple displays” section.
3. Identify your desired monitor by pressing the “Identify” button if necessary.
4. Under the “Multiple displays” section, you will see a dropdown labeled “Choose a display to show Adobe apps on.” Click on it and select the monitor you want Adobe to open on.
5. Once you have selected the desired monitor, scroll down to the bottom and click on the “Apply” button.
From now on, Adobe applications should consistently open on the monitor you specified.
Now let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs
1. Can I make Adobe open on a certain monitor on a Mac?
Unfortunately, the display settings on a Mac do not provide an option to choose a specific monitor for Adobe applications. However, you can try rearranging the order of your displays in the System Preferences to achieve a desired result.
2. What if I want Adobe to open on different monitors depending on the program?
At present, the option to choose a specific monitor for launching Adobe applications applies to all Adobe programs simultaneously. It is not possible to specify different monitors for different Adobe programs individually.
3. Do I need to make these display settings changes every time I restart my computer?
No, the changes you make in the display settings should persist even after restarting your computer. They will remain in effect until you modify them again.
4. Can I use this method to open other applications on a certain monitor?
Unfortunately, this method only applies to Adobe applications. However, some software may have their own settings to choose a specific monitor for opening.
5. Will this method work if I have multiple instances of Adobe applications running?
Yes, the display settings you define will apply to all instances of Adobe applications. They will consistently open on the specified monitor, regardless of the number of instances.
6. How can I ensure that Adobe applications open maximized on the desired monitor?
To make Adobe applications open maximized on the desired monitor, simply drag the application window to fit the entire screen on that particular monitor. Windows will remember the position and size, and the next time you open the application, it will open maximized on that monitor.
7. I am unable to find the “Choose a display to show Adobe apps on” option. What should I do?
Please ensure that you have the latest version of Adobe apps installed. If the option is still not available, your graphics drivers might need an update. Try updating your graphics drivers and restart your computer before attempting the steps again.
8. Can I make Adobe always open on my primary monitor?
Yes, you can make Adobe open on your primary monitor. In the display settings, either set your preferred monitor as the primary display or choose the option “Project to this PC only.”
9. Will this method work if I have a laptop connected to an external monitor?
Yes, this method works with laptops connected to external monitors as well. Simply follow the same steps in the display settings to specify the monitor where you want Adobe applications to open.
10. Is it possible to switch the monitor choice for Adobe applications later?
Yes, you can switch the monitor choice for Adobe applications later by going back to the display settings and selecting a different monitor from the “Choose a display to show Adobe apps on” dropdown.
11. Why do Adobe applications open on a different monitor each time?
By default, Adobe applications do not have a specific monitor preference, so they may open on different monitors randomly. However, by following the steps outlined above, you can assign a specific monitor for Adobe applications to open on.
12. Can I revert to the default behavior of Adobe applications opening on any monitor?
If you wish to revert to the default behavior of Adobe applications opening on any monitor, simply choose the “PC screen only” option in the display settings. This will allow Adobe applications to open on the monitor where the application window is already displayed or the primary monitor if the window is not currently visible.