How to make a smiley emoji on keyboard?

Have you ever wanted to express your happiness or joy while typing on your keyboard? One of the most popular ways to convey these emotions is by using smiley emojis. These little faces can brighten up any conversation and add a personal touch to your messages. If you’re wondering how to make a smiley emoji on your keyboard, look no further. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a smiley emoji on various operating systems and devices.
How to Make a Smiley Emoji on Windows
To make a smiley emoji on Windows, you can use keyboard shortcuts. Follow these simple steps:
1. Place your cursor where you want to insert the smiley emoji.
2. Press the colon key “:” followed by a closing parenthesis “)” to create a basic smiley face “:-)”.
**How to Make a Smiley Emoji on Mac**
On a Mac, you can also use keyboard shortcuts to make a smiley emoji:
1. Position your cursor where you want the smiley emoji to appear.
2. Type a colon “:” followed by a hyphen “-” and then a closing parenthesis “)” to create a simple smiley face “:-)”.
How to Make Different Smiley Emojis on a Keyboard
While a basic smiley face is lovely, sometimes you might want to express a different emotion. Here’s how you can create various smiley emojis on your keyboard:
1. **Sad face**: Type a colon “:” followed by a hyphen “-” and an open parenthesis “(” to make a sad face “:-(“.
2. **Winking face**: Type a semicolon “;” followed by a closing parenthesis “)” to create a winking face “;)”.
3. **Laughing face**: Combine the colon “:” and capital “D” keys to form a laughing face “:-D”.
4. **Kissing face**: Use a colon “:” symbol followed by a lowercase “x” and a closing parenthesis “)” to make a kissing face “:-x”.
5. **Surprised face**: Make a surprised face by typing a colon “:” and an uppercase “O” or “o” – “:-O” or “:-o”.
6. **Tongue sticking out**: To create a face with its tongue sticking out, type a colon “:” followed by a capital “P” or lowercase “p” – “:-P” or “:-p”.
7. **Crying face**: To make a crying face, enter an apostrophe “‘” followed by an underscore “_” and then another apostrophe “‘” – “:’_(“.
8. **Angel face**: Type an open parenthesis “(” followed by a lowercase “o” and a closing parenthesis “)” to form an angel face “(o)”.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I make smiley emojis on my smartphone keyboard?
Absolutely! Both Android and iOS devices have built-in smiley emoji keyboards. Simply open the keyboard while typing, find the smiley or emoji icon, and choose from the available options.
2. Are there more smiley emojis than the ones mentioned?
Yes, there are countless smiley emojis available. The ones mentioned in this article are just a few commonly used ones.
3. Can I make animated smiley emojis on my keyboard?
No, the keyboard shortcuts mentioned in this article will only create static, text-based smiley emojis. However, many messaging apps have animated emojis built-in.
4. What if I can’t find the colon or other required keys on my keyboard?
In such cases, you can copy smiley emojis from websites or other sources and paste them into your text. A quick internet search for “smiley emojis” will yield plenty of options.
5. Can I customize or add my own smiley emojis to the keyboard?
The ability to customize or add emojis depends on the operating system and keyboard you use. Some keyboards and apps allow you to install additional emojis or create custom ones.
6. Can I use smiley emojis on social media platforms and email?
Yes, smiley emojis are widely supported on social media platforms, email applications, and instant messaging services. Simply copy and paste the desired emoji from your keyboard or use the built-in emoji picker.
7. What if my smiley emoji doesn’t appear correctly on the recipient’s device?
Different devices and platforms may interpret or display emojis differently. While most commonly used emojis are universally recognized, there may be slight variations in appearance across devices.
8. Can I use smiley emojis in professional or formal settings?
Smiley emojis are generally not appropriate in formal or professional settings, unless you are certain it aligns with the context and culture of the environment.
9. Can I make smiley emojis in chat applications like WhatsApp or Messenger?
Yes, most chat applications support smiley emojis. Tap on the emoji icon within the chat interface to access a variety of smileys.
10. Is it possible to make smiley emojis using alt codes?
Yes, you can make smiley emojis using alt codes on Windows. However, these codes can vary depending on the specific keyboard language and layout settings.
11. How can I remove or delete a smiley emoji from my text?
To remove a smiley emoji from your text, simply delete the corresponding characters around it. For example, backspace or delete the “:” and “)” to eliminate a basic smiley face.
12. Can I make smiley emojis in different colors?
The color of smiley emojis is determined by the platform or device on which they are viewed. The text-based smiley emojis are usually monochromatic, but may appear colored on certain platforms or applications.